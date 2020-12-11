 Skip to main content
Judges appointed for Bailey Boswell's sentencing panel
Judges appointed for Bailey Boswell's sentencing panel

A district court judge from Lincoln and Omaha have been appointed to the three-judge panel that will determine if Bailey Boswell gets a life sentence or ends up on death row for the 2017 murder and dismemberment of Sydney Loofe.

Chief Justice Michael Heavican appointed Lancaster County District Judge Darla Ideus and Douglas County District Judge Peter Bataillon, who were selected at random, to join Saline County District Judge Vicky Johnson in the case.

On Nov. 20, Boswell's attorneys withdrew a motion for new trial, which allowed for the rest of the panel to be named.

Jury finds Boswell guilty of murder in killing of Sydney Loofe

Johnson agreed to move the trial to Lexington, due to pretrial publicity, and a jury there in October found Boswell guilty of the 24-year-old Lincoln woman's murder. Next, the three-judge panel will hear evidence that the state says shows why she should get the death penalty and evidence that the defense says shows she shouldn't.

A date for the hearing hasn't yet been set.

Her co-defendant, Aubrey Trail, who was found guilty at trial in Wilber last year, has a hearing set for March.

In closing arguments, defense paints Boswell as another of Trail's victims

Susie Loofe reported her daughter missing Nov. 16, 2017, after she learned that Sydney didn't show up for work. Her disappearance sparked a massive search for her, then a manhunt for Boswell and Trail and ultimately to the discovery of Loofe's remains in plastic bags scattered along gravel roads in central Nebraska’s Clay County.

Prosecutors said Trail and Boswell worked together to recruit young women in a conspiracy to kill and ultimately chose Loofe as their victim, and that Boswell lured her to their Wilber apartment the night of Nov. 15, 2017, under the guise of a date after matching on the dating app Tinder.

Boswell could become the first woman sentenced to death in the state.

Boswell's attorney asks for new trial and to limit victim impact statements to Loofe's parents
In closing arguments, defense paints Boswell as another of Trail's victims

PHOTOS FROM AUBREY TRAIL'S TRIAL

+5 
Sydney Loofe

Sydney Loofe

 Courtesy photo

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

