Judges appointed for Bailey Boswell's sentencing panel

A district court judge from Lincoln and Omaha have been appointed to the three-judge panel that will determine if Bailey Boswell gets a life sentence or ends up on death row for the 2017 murder and dismemberment of Sydney Loofe.

Chief Justice Michael Heavican appointed Lancaster County District Judge Darla Ideus and Douglas County District Judge Peter Bataillon, who were selected at random, to join Saline County District Judge Vicky Johnson in the case.

On Nov. 20, Boswell's attorneys withdrew a motion for new trial, which allowed for the rest of the panel to be named.

Johnson agreed to move the trial to Lexington, due to pretrial publicity, and a jury there in October found Boswell guilty of the 24-year-old Lincoln woman's murder. Next, the three-judge panel will hear evidence that the state says shows why she should get the death penalty and evidence that the defense says shows she shouldn't.

A date for the hearing hasn't yet been set.

Her co-defendant, Aubrey Trail, who was found guilty at trial in Wilber last year, has a hearing set for March.