Judge who presided over Trail and Boswell murder trials announces she's retiring
Judge who presided over Trail and Boswell murder trials announces she's retiring

  • Updated
Bailey Boswell sentencing hearing

Saline County District Court Judge Vicky Johnson calls for opening remarks at the sentencing hearing for Bailey Boswell on June 30 at the Saline County Courthouse.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star file photo

The judge who presided over a number of high-profile cases in Southeast Nebraska, including Aubrey Trail and Bailey Boswell's murder trials, has announced she will retire after more than 17 years on the bench.

Saline County District Court Judge Vicky L. Johnson will retire effective Jan. 31.

“It has been my honor and privilege to serve Southeast Nebraska as a district judge beginning in January 2004,” Johnson told Gov. Pete Ricketts in a letter.

In addition to her time on the district court bench. Johnson is the presiding judge for the Southeast Nebraska Adult Drug Court and has held several volunteer positions within the Nebraska District Judges Association, including current co-chair of the District Judges Association Education Committee.

She also is a member of the Supreme Court Judicial Branch Education Advisory Committee and a former member of the Supreme Court Judicial Ethics Committee.

After taking the bench in January 2004, Johnson was continuously retained by area voters, most recently in 2018.

Among the most notorious of the cases she handled were the trials involving the murder and dismemberment of Sydney Loofe, a 24-year-old clerk in Lincoln whose remains were found scattered after following a trail from Boswell's and Trail's cellphones. 

Both were found guilty in separate jury trials. 

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

Check out these amazing 'stellar snowflakes'

