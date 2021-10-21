Judge who presided over Trail and Boswell murder trials announces she's retiring

The judge who presided over a number of high-profile cases in Southeast Nebraska, including Aubrey Trail and Bailey Boswell's murder trials, has announced she will retire after more than 17 years on the bench.

Saline County District Court Judge Vicky L. Johnson will retire effective Jan. 31.

“It has been my honor and privilege to serve Southeast Nebraska as a district judge beginning in January 2004,” Johnson told Gov. Pete Ricketts in a letter.

In addition to her time on the district court bench. Johnson is the presiding judge for the Southeast Nebraska Adult Drug Court and has held several volunteer positions within the Nebraska District Judges Association, including current co-chair of the District Judges Association Education Committee.

She also is a member of the Supreme Court Judicial Branch Education Advisory Committee and a former member of the Supreme Court Judicial Ethics Committee.

After taking the bench in January 2004, Johnson was continuously retained by area voters, most recently in 2018.