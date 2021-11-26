Judge tells man who shot into Lincoln homes: 'The safety of the community couldn't be more obvious'

About 15 minutes after the last shooting, an officer spotted a car in the parking lot of a closed business a few blocks away. Inside, police found a Hi-Point 9 mm handgun under the front passenger seat, where Drappeaux — who ran, but was caught — had been sitting, according to the affidavit for his arrest.

Drappeaux pleaded no contest to attempted unlawful discharge of a firearm after ballistics came back tying the gun to the shootings.

At sentencing, his attorney, Nancy Peterson, argued for a maximum 10-year sentence for Drappeaux, who had trauma from childhood that causes him to perceive and process the world differently.

Chief Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Bruce Prenda said as a prosecutor, he's seen it over and over again.

"That's part of the reason that we take a trauma-informed approach to many of the prosecutions that we are involved in when it involves firearm violence and other serious offenses," he said.

And it was taken into account in plea negotiations, Prenda said.

"It is frustrating that we can't get the message across to our young people that there is no future in the use of firearms in this manner other than incarceration," he said.