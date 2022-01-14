 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Judge tells Lincoln man: 'I think you're just plain dangerous'
0 Comments
editor's pick topical alert

Judge tells Lincoln man: 'I think you're just plain dangerous'

  • Updated
  • 0

A 40-year-old Lincoln man who was actively out trying to meet underage girls for sex less than two months after getting out of prison on a lengthy sentence for sexually assaulting a child got more prison time Thursday.

Travis Warnsing

Travis Warnsing

"I think you're just plain dangerous," Lancaster County District Judge Jodi Nelson told Travis Warnsing at a hearing held by video because she was at home sick with COVID-19. 

Travis Warnsing

Travis Warnsing

She said what Warnsing has proven is when he is out in the community, the community ought to be afraid of him.

"Not only are they, they should be because of what you do," the judge said. 

Lincoln man loses appeal arguing that yelling racial epithets was his First Amendment right

Lincoln police said the investigation started April 27, 2021, when investigators learned that Warnsing, a convicted sex offender, had been communicating with a juvenile on Snapchat.

Investigators posed as a 15-year-old and said Warnsing, in snaps, set up a meeting to pick up the juvenile for a sexual encounter.

When Warnsing arrived at the meeting spot, police tried to stop him, but he sped away. They tracked him back to his home and arrested him.

One injured in Friday morning crash south of Bennet

He later pleaded no contest to attempted enticement of a child.

Deputy Lancaster County Public Defender George Dungan said he understood with Warnsing's criminal history, which included a 20- to 30-year sentence for sexual assault of a child, it was an alarming incident. But from their first meeting, Warnsing made it clear he wanted to take responsibility for his actions. 

He said it was as though Warnsing had relapsed, but he wants to work to get better so he can get out and become a productive member of society. 

Lincoln teen arrested after wielding gun, making threats at Taco John's

Deputy County Attorney Matt Mellor said it was clear from Warnsing's phone that he had been having multiple conversations on social media and had met some of the girls face-to-face before police caught him. 

And he had been only out of prison for a little more than a month. 

"I don't throw this word around lightly, your honor, but Mr. Warnsing is a predator," Mellor said. "He's out there with the desire and the drive to have inappropriate and illegal contact with minors."

In the end, Nelson said she didn't doubt for a minute that Warnsing would do it again if he was released. And she sentenced him to 15 to 20 years in prison. With the mandatory minimum term, he'll have to serve at least nine years before he's released.

Ricketts says Nebraska Medicine shouldn't perform non-emergency surgeries
Lincoln mask mandate coming back as COVID-19 cases soar
LPS calls off school for next three Fridays amid staffing crisis

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Travel issues continue with no end in sight

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News