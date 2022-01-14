Judge tells Lincoln man: 'I think you're just plain dangerous'

A 40-year-old Lincoln man who was actively out trying to meet underage girls for sex less than two months after getting out of prison on a lengthy sentence for sexually assaulting a child got more prison time Thursday.

"I think you're just plain dangerous," Lancaster County District Judge Jodi Nelson told Travis Warnsing at a hearing held by video because she was at home sick with COVID-19.

She said what Warnsing has proven is when he is out in the community, the community ought to be afraid of him.

"Not only are they, they should be because of what you do," the judge said.

Lincoln police said the investigation started April 27, 2021, when investigators learned that Warnsing, a convicted sex offender, had been communicating with a juvenile on Snapchat.

Investigators posed as a 15-year-old and said Warnsing, in snaps, set up a meeting to pick up the juvenile for a sexual encounter.

When Warnsing arrived at the meeting spot, police tried to stop him, but he sped away. They tracked him back to his home and arrested him.

He later pleaded no contest to attempted enticement of a child.