Judge tells Lincoln man: 'I think you're just plain dangerous'

A 40-year-old Lincoln man who was actively out trying to meet underage girls for sex less than two months after getting out of prison on a lengthy sentence for sexually assaulting a child got more prison time Thursday.
"I think you're just plain dangerous," Lancaster County District Judge Jodi Nelson told Travis Warnsing at a hearing held by video because she was at home sick with COVID-19.
She said what Warnsing has proven is when he is out in the community, the community ought to be afraid of him.
"Not only are they, they should be because of what you do," the judge said.
Lincoln police said the investigation started April 27, 2021, when investigators learned that Warnsing, a convicted sex offender, had been communicating with a juvenile on Snapchat.
Investigators posed as a 15-year-old and said Warnsing, in snaps, set up a meeting to pick up the juvenile for a sexual encounter.
When Warnsing arrived at the meeting spot, police tried to stop him, but he sped away. They tracked him back to his home and arrested him.
He later pleaded no contest to attempted enticement of a child.
Deputy Lancaster County Public Defender George Dungan said he understood with Warnsing's criminal history, which included a 20- to 30-year sentence for sexual assault of a child, it was an alarming incident. But from their first meeting, Warnsing made it clear he wanted to take responsibility for his actions.
He said it was as though Warnsing had relapsed, but he wants to work to get better so he can get out and become a productive member of society.
Deputy County Attorney Matt Mellor said it was clear from Warnsing's phone that he had been having multiple conversations on social media and had met some of the girls face-to-face before police caught him.
And he had been only out of prison for a little more than a month.
"I don't throw this word around lightly, your honor, but Mr. Warnsing is a predator," Mellor said. "He's out there with the desire and the drive to have inappropriate and illegal contact with minors."
In the end, Nelson said she didn't doubt for a minute that Warnsing would do it again if he was released. And she sentenced him to 15 to 20 years in prison. With the mandatory minimum term, he'll have to serve at least nine years before he's released.
