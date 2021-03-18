 Skip to main content
Judge sets Lincoln man's murder trial for bar-break shooting a year ago
editor's pick

Shooting scene

Police cars fill O Street after a shooting in March.

 Michael Lecher, courtesy photo

A district judge Thursday set a 35-year-old Lincoln man for trial in July on murder and gun charges in connection to the fatal shooting of a man downtown a year ago.

Marcus Winston, 35, pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and use of a firearm to commit a felony in August for Timothy Montgomery’s killing March 15, 2020, during a disturbance at 13th and O streets shortly before bar break.

Marcus Winston

Winston

Police said multiple officers working in the downtown area heard gunshots at 1:31 a.m. and found the 32-year-old Montgomery, who had been shot once in the chest.

He died about an hour later at a Lincoln hospital.

Police contacted another man, Nathaniel Love, after being called to a medical emergency at an apartment near Eighth and G streets about 20 minutes after the shooting on O Street. He had been shot in the leg.

Police believe he had been shot by Winston accidentally.

Love is accused of being an accessory to the murder.

Winston's trial is set to start July 21.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

