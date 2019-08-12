A judge Monday set a murder trial in October for a Lincoln man accused of fatally shooting Stacy Talbot in a moving car along a busy Belmont neighborhood street last year.
Jesse James "JJ" Wilson, 33, has pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder, use of a firearm to commit a felony, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and felony theft of a car.
His trial originally was set for September. But, at Monday's hearing, defense attorney Tim Noerrlinger asked for more time to review discovery given the seriousness of the charges. He was appointed to represent Wilson two months ago.
Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Eric Miller objected, saying "the state's ready for trial."
Lancaster County District Judge John Colborn agreed to delay the trial to Oct. 15. It's expected to take five days.
The judge also approved a defense request for county funds to hire an independent investigator, capping the cost at $3,000.
Miller had argued that the Lincoln Police Department had thoroughly investigated the case, so if the court was going to entertain the request, it ought to consider what specifically the defense wants the investigator to investigate.
After a brief break for the judge to review an affidavit in chambers, Colborn approved the request. The affidavit since has been sealed.
In court documents, police allege that Oct. 18, Wilson turned and shot at Talbot several times after Talbot punched him in the back of the head and tried to get out of the car as it was traveling along North 14th Street.
Talbot, 42, was shot twice and died at a Lincoln hospital that night.
In court records, police say Talbot had texted a woman within 5 minutes before being shot, asking for help and saying the people he was with wouldn't let him out of the car.
Law enforcement later arrested three people who officials say were with Talbot that night.
Police tracked Wilson and Sherry Lynn Thomas to Clovis, New Mexico, where they were arrested Oct. 27 in the car from which police believe Talbot had been pushed. Police arrested James R. Howard in Texas a day earlier.
