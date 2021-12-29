Judge sets bond at $250K for Lincoln man accused of shooting woman in the head

A judge set bond at $250,000 Tuesday for a Lincoln man accused of shooting a woman in the head last week.

It was the first court appearance for Melvin Botts II on charges of first-degree assault, use of a firearm to commit a felony and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

In an affidavit for Botts' arrest, Lincoln Police Investigator Tim Cronin said at about 1:45 p.m. Dec. 21, officers went to a home near 10th and New Hampshire streets on a call about a 59-year-old woman, found unconscious on the floor and bleeding.

Julie Jordan had been shot in the back of the head, fragments of the bullet still in her neck, head and brain, Cronin said.

She and her boyfriend, Botts, had been staying there for two weeks and had been heard having loud arguments. Another man who lives there told police he woke to what sounded like a gunshot, then found Jordan bleeding on the floor with Botts standing near her.

Cronin said Jordan identified Botts as the shooter.

When police arrested him Thursday at 10th and Garfield streets, he denied any involvement.

Jordan was in stable condition last week, according to police.