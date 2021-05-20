Judge sentences repeat offender to 40-50 years for sexually assaulting Lincoln teen

A Lincoln judge sentenced a 30-year-old registered sex offender from Kansas City, Missouri, to 40 to 50 years in prison for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl he met on social media.

Rezzaire Martin, formerly Travon Sandee, pleaded no contest to first-degree sexual assault as part of a plea, which reduced his charge from an enhanced charge that came with a possible sentence of 20 years to life.

On July 30, 2019, Lincoln police took a report from the girl's caregiver, who had discovered a Snapchat conversation with someone purporting to be a 19-year-old man about the two having sex a few weeks earlier.

In an interview at the Child Advocacy Center, the teen said she sneaked out to meet the man after developing a relationship over Snapchat.

Police used his usernames to track down Sandee, as she knew him, and arrested him early Dec. 25, 2019, at a hotel near the Lincoln Airport.

Lancaster County District Judge Jodi Nelson sentenced him Thursday.

Martin previously had been convicted of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old in Kansas City in 2010.

