Judge sentences Lincoln man to prison for threatening election official

A federal judge Thursday sentenced a 42-year-old Lincoln man to 18 months in prison for threatening a Colorado election official, President Biden and others online.

"This was not merely a single or even small handful of threats," U.S. District Judge John Gerrard said.

Using an anonymous account on Instagram, Travis Ford made a total of 18 threats to six public figures, including a Colorado election official, over a three-month period, he said.

Ford made threats on the account associated with President Biden, saying "You'll be dead before Christmas," "You and Kamala need to be put to sleep permanently," referring to Vice President Kamala Harris; and "We need to kill all swamp creatures including this one and show them what will happen to future swamp rats."

And he threatened the CEO of an election tech company, saying it was "time to blow up your company headquarters."

"These type of threats are not within the mainstream of public discourse," Gerrard said. "They're not even close to normal. And this court will not condone this type of behavior, and I will do nothing to normalize it."

On Thursday, Ford told the judge he takes accountability for his actions.

"I understand and I'm fully aware that my actions caused unnecessary harm to others, and I'm genuinely very, very sorry," he said.

Ford, who pleaded guilty, said he was ashamed and embarrassed he put himself and his family through this.

Attorney Jason Troia argued for probation, saying it happened during confusing and stressful times, "not just for Mr. Ford but internationally for people dealing with stresses of the pandemic."

He said Ford cooperated fully with the investigation and there was no indication that he would've acted on any of what he said.

But the victims didn't know that, Gerrard said.

Attorney Jonathan Jacobson of the U.S. Department of Justice, public integrity section, argued for two years in prison, the maximum, saying there has been an epidemic of threats to election workers in this country.

"These workers are simply doing their jobs and yet countless numbers of threatening, harassing and otherwise terrifying communications have been directed their way in the last two years," Jacobson said.

He said one in six report having been threatened solely because of their job.

"And that is how the defendant, Travis Ford, ended up on the government's radar," Jacobson said.

In August 2021, Ford made anonymous threats on the personal Instagram account of an election official in Colorado, whom he had come to believe had mismanaged the 2020 election.

In one, he wrote: “Do you feel safe? You shouldn’t. Do you think Soros will/can protect you?” In another, Ford said: “Your security detail is far too thin and incompetent to protect you. This world is unpredictable these days … anything can happen to anyone. (with a shrugging emoji).”

The official reported it to law enforcement.

"As the government's investigation revealed, they were just the tip of the iceberg," Jacobson said.

He said he doesn't believe Ford is an imminent threat of violence or likely to reoffend, but asked the judge to consider the message a sentence could have in deterring others.

"They (election workers) are in fear right now. And they are aware of this case. They're watching to see how federal courts views threats that for no reason leave them and their families in fear," Jacobson said.

In a news release Friday, Attorney General Merrick Garland said the Justice Department will not tolerate threats against public officials.

"This sentence makes clear that those who illegally threaten election workers should be prepared to face meaningful penalties,” he said. “The Justice Department will not hesitate to hold accountable those whose illegal threats of violence endanger the public servants who administer our elections.”

This case is part of the Justice Department’s Election Threats Task Force. Announced by Garland and launched by Deputy Attorney General Lisa O. Monaco in June 2021, the task force has led the department’s efforts to address threats of violence against election workers, and to ensure that all election workers — whether elected, appointed or volunteer — are able to do their jobs free from threats and intimidation.