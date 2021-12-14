Judge sentences Lincoln man to 25-30 years on gun charge

A Lincoln man found not guilty of shooting a man outside a mobile home last year but guilty of being a felon in possession of a firearm has been sentenced to 25 to 30 years in prison.
Lancaster County District Judge Lori Maret sentenced January Wheeler, 42, on Monday.
At the hearing, Deputy Lancaster County Public Defender George Dungan said it was important to keep in mind that Wheeler had maintained his innocence and that the jury acquitted him on charges of first-degree assault and use of a firearm to commit a felony.
He asked for a sentence to reflect that.
Wheeler asked the judge for mercy, telling her he was going to come to court and argue his side but changed his mind when he saw his mother.
Maret said she had taken Wheeler's criminal history into account, as well as his absolute denial and acceptance of responsibility.
She said it was a serious offense for a convicted felon with several prior assaults on his record to ever possess a firearm in the community.
Last month, Wheeler had a jury trial involving a shooting Dec. 6, 2020, at about 12:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Blue Flame Road, near First and Adams streets. A 911 caller had heard an argument, then four or five gunshots. Officers arrived to find a blood trail to a home and bullet casings outside but no one there.
At about the same time, a woman who lived on Blue Flame Road dropped Brandon Wagner off at a Lincoln hospital. The 37-year-old parolee had been shot three times in the torso and back and was critically injured.
Police later found a gun, identified as Wheeler's, in a search of an apartment in an unrelated matter.
At trial, Wagner and another witness said Wheeler was the shooter. But the jury found Wheeler not guilty of the shooting.
