 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Judge sentences Lincoln man to 14-24 years for sexually assaulting teen

  • 0

A 61-year-old Lincoln man has been sentenced to 14 to 24 years in prison for sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl last year.

Ward Lyman, who pleaded guilty to first-degree sexual assault, will have to serve seven years before he's eligible for parole and will have to register as a sex offender.

Ward Lyman

Ward Lyman

Lyman got arrested last November after the girl came forward about allegations of sexual abuse at a Lincoln middle school.

She said it had started over the summer and happened more than once, according to the affidavit for his arrest. 

Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Chris Reid asked for a sentence that would mean the victim would no longer be a minor when Lyman is released and show that this is inappropriate behavior "and won't be tolerated."

Grand Island man dies in crash on U.S. 30
Lincoln woman crashes into median, field after fleeing Interstate 80 traffic stop, authorities allege
Man wanted on warrants in Lancaster County arrested after barricading himself in Omaha motel
Carson Foundation gives UNL $2.5 million for endowed directorship
City of Lincoln invests in new snowplows, brine technology to better respond to snowstorms
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

George Floyd's brother not pursuing a lawsuit against Kanye West

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News