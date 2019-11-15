A Lancaster County judge sentenced a 56-year-old Lincoln man to 32 to 40 years in prison for sexually abusing a boy.
In a letter to the judge, Edwin Johnson asked for a prison sentence that would allow him time to get the help he needs, his attorney, Nancy Peterson, said after Friday's hearing.
Johnson also will be required to register as a sex offender under District Judge Susan Strong's sentence.
Last month, two days into his jury trial, Johnson pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree sexual assault of a child. His accuser, who was 8 when he was abused in 2015, already had testified, as well as two others.
In June 2018, the boy's mother reported to Lincoln police that her son told her Johnson molested him when he was 8, according to an affidavit for Johnson's arrest. The boy’s brother, who interrupted them in a bathroom, corroborated what happened.
In a recorded call, Johnson admitted to being naked in a bathroom with the boy and "acting out" a sex act and teaching the boy how to kiss by putting his tongue in the boy’s mouth, police said in an affidavit to arrest him.
Johnson had faced up to 50 years in prison at his sentencing Friday.
