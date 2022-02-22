Judge sentences Lincoln man for fatal stabbing near 13th and D

A 23-year-old who stabbed a man with his own knife in a deadly fight in 2020 a few blocks from the state Capitol was sentenced Tuesday to 26 to 38 years in prison.

First, Roy Wyrick offered an apology to Jeremy Lane's family.

"I would just ask that they understand that I am sorry and (I) hope that they can forgive me," he said.

At trial in December, a jury found Wyrick guilty of second-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon for the stabbing death of Lane, rejecting the theory Wyrick had acted in self-defense.

"This case is a tragedy. A man is dead and another is going to prison," said one of his attorneys, Trevin Preble.

He said while they respect the jury's verdict, they maintain Wyrick's actions July 13, 2020, was an 8-second fight for his life. Preble said Wyrick didn't mean for Lane, who had meth in his system and likely was high at the time, to die.

At trial, a witness said he was on his porch near 13th and D streets that night at about 8:30 p.m. when he spotted Wyrick, whom he knows as Rolly, walking through a parking lot across the street.

The next time he looked over, he saw Wyrick and Lane, whom he also knew from the neighborhood, fighting, and he called 911.

He said at least twice he saw Wyrick try to walk away, at one point Lane kicking him in the rear. Lane went to his apartment and came back with a knife. They were too far away for the witness to see what happened next.

But soon after, Lincoln police arrived to find Lane in the grass unresponsive, with his eyes wide-open. Despite efforts to save him, Lane died at a hospital.

The wound had pierced his heart.

Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Ashley Bohnet said Tuesday that throughout the trial and afterward, Wyrick has taken no responsibility for his actions and continues to lie about what happened and blame everyone else — the jury, his attorneys, the victim.

Wyrick says Lane started the fight, but Lane was minding his own business when Wyrick walked up to him, said something and flashed what likely was a gun from his pocket, she said.

Bohnet said Wyrick didn't run away or call the police when Lane came back with a knife.

"He walked to Mr. Lane, pushed him down and stabbed Mr. Lane in the chest," she said.

Lancaster County District Judge Susan Strong said she understands mental health issues may have contributed to the incident, but it wasn't the first time Wyrick had acted in a violent manner.

"I don't believe that you intended to kill Mr. Lane that night, but that was the result of the altercation and the result of your actions," she said. "You were lashing out in anger at Mr. Lane with the weapon he had brought."

Then, Strong announced her sentence. Wyrick will be eligible for parole after 13 years.

Outside the courtroom, defense attorney Brad Sipp said Wyrick plans to appeal an issue that the jury knew nothing about regarding a statement Wyrick made to police when he was arrested the next day for the stabbing.

Less than a month earlier, a judge had found Wyrick incompetent to stand trial on a misdemeanor disturbing the peace case, and he was out of jail awaiting treatment at the Lincoln Regional Center.

After a pretrial hearing, Strong found that Wyrick had voluntarily, knowingly and intentionally waived his Miranda rights when he gave his statement to police.

Sipp said that's an issue the appeals court now will have to answer.

"This case really explains the mental health issues that we have going on right now with criminal defendants in the state of Nebraska. There were no resources for him when he was ruled incompetent. He was simply put back out on the street. And after that he gets into this confrontation," he said.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.