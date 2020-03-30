Judge sentences Lincoln 22-year-old for shooting man to death on the sidewalk

A judge sent a 22-year-old Lincoln man to prison Monday for 64 to 70 years for shooting a man to death in the street, calling it a senseless killing.
"Some would call it or could call it a cold-blooded killing," Lancaster County District Judge Andrew Jacobsen told Michael Dewey.
He said Dewey shot an unarmed man, 47-year-old Desmond L. Fowler, as he was standing on a sidewalk May 16, when Dewey simply could have driven away.
Dewey had offered a brief apology minutes earlier when given a chance to say something.
"I just want everyone in the family ... to know that I feel terrible for all the suffering that they have to endure due to my bad decisions, and that's pretty much it," he said, appearing by video from the jail.
His attorney submitted his comments in a private letter to the judge.
Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Charles Byrd said Dewey refused to take any responsibility, telling a probation officer interviewing him that he was in the wrong place at the wrong time, gave someone a ride and "ended up between two peoples' beef."
Dewey called himself a "victim in a way."
"He's not taking responsibility for his actions," Byrd said.
Last month, Dewey pleaded no contest to manslaughter and a gun charge for fatally shooting Fowler during broad daylight near 27th and Holdrege streets after a disagreement that started two blocks away.
As part of a plea deal, prosecutors reduced a second-degree murder charge to manslaughter — a killing without malice upon a sudden quarrel — and dropped two other charges.
Police said that day Dewey and another man went to 27th and Potter streets to buy drugs, but the man with the drugs wasn't there. As they left, Fowler, who lived in the area, began yelling at the man with Dewey, then followed on foot as they drove away.
At a red light at 27th and Holdrege, Dewey fired at Fowler, hitting him in the head, police say.
They arrested Dewey that night.
At Monday's sentencing, Byrd called it a senseless murder, saying Fowler didn't pose a threat to anyone.
"All Mr. Dewey had to do was simply drive away. But instead he pulled a gun and fired not once, not twice, but at least three shots at Mr. Fowler," Byrd said.
Later, he said, police found a photo of Dewey on his own phone with a caption that said, "When bodies start hitting the morgue don't say I ain't give a warning." Byrd said he'd told people he wasn't going to fight anymore, that he was a shooter.
Byrd said Dewey was obsessed with a gangster lifestyle and, according to witnesses, went to an apartment after the killing and listened to the song "Murder on My Mind" by YNW Melly while confessing he had shot and killed a man that morning.
"He showed no remorse then and certainly has shown no evidence of remorse since it happened," Byrd said.
Dewey asked the court for mercy. But Byrd asked the judge to show Dewey as much mercy as he showed Fowler: None.
Family had asked for the maximum sentence of 70 years.
