Judge sentences Lincoln 22-year-old for shooting man to death on the sidewalk

As part of a plea deal, prosecutors reduced a second-degree murder charge to manslaughter — a killing without malice upon a sudden quarrel — and dropped two other charges.

Police said that day Dewey and another man went to 27th and Potter streets to buy drugs, but the man with the drugs wasn't there. As they left, Fowler, who lived in the area, began yelling at the man with Dewey, then followed on foot as they drove away.

At a red light at 27th and Holdrege, Dewey fired at Fowler, hitting him in the head, police say.

They arrested Dewey that night.

At Monday's sentencing, Byrd called it a senseless murder, saying Fowler didn't pose a threat to anyone.

"All Mr. Dewey had to do was simply drive away. But instead he pulled a gun and fired not once, not twice, but at least three shots at Mr. Fowler," Byrd said.

Later, he said, police found a photo of Dewey on his own phone with a caption that said, "When bodies start hitting the morgue don't say I ain't give a warning." Byrd said he'd told people he wasn't going to fight anymore, that he was a shooter.