Judge sentences ex-Lincoln magic-shop owner to 106 years to life for sexually abusing boys

In a packed courtroom, a district judge sentenced a Lincoln man to 106 years to life in prison and fined him $30,000 for a string of sexual assaults on boys in a case described by the lead Lincoln Police investigator as one of the worst he's ever seen.

On Thursday afternoon, Graciano Lopez, the former owner of a Lincoln magic shop and lawn care business, stood and read from a letter, thanking the investigators "for working tirelessly so these young men's voices could be heard," and the two boys for "bravely starting this process."

"You saved my life," he said tearfully. "And now I can get the help that I need."

Lopez, 44, said he had let abuse from his past determine his future and wanted to apologize and take full responsibility for his actions and the harm he caused.

"I didn't set out to hurt anyone, but in the end my actions hurt so many. Please forgive me," he said.

Soon after, the mother of one of the victims read from her own letter, telling Lopez they would never be able to forget what he did.

"Never in our wildest nightmares did we ever think you would be callous enough to cause this kind of pain. You accepted money from us for the mowing and magic shows and then left open wounds in your wake," she said.

She said she and her husband tried to teach their sons about work ethic and mistakenly thought Lopez would be a good role model; instead, he took advantage and did unspeakable things to them.

She said after he sexually assaulted one of their sons, he sat down at their table for dinner.

"You are a monster. No doubt about it. But now we all know you are a pathetic human being," she said.

She said she hoped Lopez never saw the light of day again, only prison bars.

Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Chris Reid said Lopez argued he could be rehabilitated. But the question for the state was whether he ever could be trusted to return to society and not perpetrate on children.

"The state believes he has crossed the Rubicon, that he has passed the point of no return, where there are irreversible consequences for his actions," Reid said.

He asked for a punishment that matched the gravity of his crimes, which includes 15 years of sexual abuse of at least eight children, many of them subjected to hundreds of individual sexual assaults.

"He crossed a line 15 years ago because of his choices that no one else is responsible for but himself, and those choices have consequences," Reid said. "The victims need justice."

In the end, Lancaster County District Judge Susan Strong directed much of her comments to Lopez's victims, telling them she sincerely hoped this would help bring them some closure to these horrific events.

She said the acts that resulted in the charges took places hundreds or thousands of times between 2005 and 2014.

Strong said Lopez took advantage of positions of trust — as a foster parent in the case of two victims, as an employer at his lawn service company and Jolly Bean’s Magic Castle, a magic shop near a middle school — to sexually abuse vulnerable young children who looked up to him and trusted him.

She said they don't really know the exact number of victims, but she thanked the brave ones who came forward to stop Lopez from continuing to do this to others.

"We don't have enough people in today's society that do that kind of thing, that are courageous, that stand up so that others will not be harmed. I am thankful to you," she said.

And she sentenced Lopez, who had pleaded no contest, to 20 years for each of five victims of first-degree sexual assault for a total of 100 years to life, plus six years more on child abuse and third-degree sexual assault of a child charges.

Lincoln Police began investigating Lopez in March 2021 when a child in his care contacted the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and reported Lopez had sexually assaulted him numerous times over the past several years.

A two-month investigation led investigators to another seven victims, all of whom were under the age of 16 at the time when they were abused.