Judge sentences 67-year-old Lincoln man to 45-50 years for molesting young girl

A judge Thursday sentenced a 67-year-old Lincoln man to 45- to 50-years in prison for sexually assaulting a young girl.
"I think it goes without saying that this is one of the more reprehensible crimes that our society has to endure," Lancaster County District Judge Lori Maret told Leonard Lovorn first.
She said what Lovorn did could only be described as the ultimate violation of the position of trust he had.
In court records, Lincoln police say a 9-year-old girl disclosed to a family member last March that Lovorn had touched her inappropriately at his home more than once during the winter of 2019 to 2020.
Lawsuit against Sarpy County over pepper ball injury during 2020 protest will proceed on two of four claims
She was 7 at the time.
It led to a police interview, where Lovorn admitted he had touched the girl sexually twice, according to the affidavit for his arrest.
He later pleaded no contest to first-degree sexual assault, setting up Thursday's sentencing, where Deputy Lancaster County Public Defender Tim Eppler argued for probation, saying that Lovorn had a limited criminal history before this and that, given his age and physical health issues, a prison sentence "would essentially be a life sentence for him."
"He does have great regret and remorse for this," Eppler said.
Lovorn declined to say anything before he learned the sentence.
In the end, the judge said Lovorn was of similar age and physical health but that didn't get in the way of him committing the crime.
"And the court cannot believe it would get in the way of you committing similar crimes if you are released to the community," she said.
With credit for the 10 months he has served, Lovorn will be eligible for parole at age 89.
High-speed chase on I-80 ends in arrest of Minnesota man
State troopers arrested a Minnesota man Friday morning after he fled a traffic stop and led them on a high-speed chase on Interstate 80 near Aurora.
Police found cocaine and marijuana following the pursuit that started at about 10:20 a.m., the patrol said.
Corey Davis of Redwood Falls, Minnesota, was arrested and is being held in Hamilton County Jail.
Troopers initially noticed Davis' vehicle driving along the shoulder on I-80 near Giltner. After a traffic stop, he allegedly drove off, reaching speeds of about 110 mph and weaving through eastbound traffic before exiting on the southbound ramp near mile marker 332.
A trooper performed a tactical vehicle intervention to stop the vehicle. The trooper used a Taser on Davis after he exited the vehicle.
Davis was arrested on suspicion of felony flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence, failure to obey a lawful order, obstructing a peace officer, resisting arrest, driving under suspension and several other traffic violations.
