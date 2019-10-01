A federal judge in Omaha sentenced a 51-year-old man to life imprisonment for sexually abusing a child on the Winnebago Indian Reservation.
In a news release, U.S. Attorney Joe Kelly said Cyrus A. Free, an enrolled member of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska, had sexually abused the victim from about the age of 8 to 14 and had a previous conviction for sexually abusing a child.
Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Robert F. Rossiter Jr. sentenced Free to life in prison. Free also will be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.
The case was investigated by the Winnebago Police Department and the FBI.