A Lincoln woman went to prison Wednesday for stabbing and seriously wounding two people in the yard outside a home near North 56th and Fremont streets nearly a year ago.

At trial, Sondra Gray told the jury she was there May 13 when it happened, but she denied having done it.

On Wednesday, the 42-year-old made a tearful plea for probation and, in an lengthy statement to the judge, spoke of being a victim of a "demonic attack."

"I remember the incident that led up to the situation and I know that there was a lot of evil, a lot of dark forces, that were involved," Gray said. "But even in my mind a lot does not add up, and I know that satanic power was invoked and summoned to be used against me."

She said she has battled against evil forces and been transformed through prayer while in jail.

"I am a success story and I trust in God," Gray said.

Her attorney, Trevin Preble, said Gray has had struggles in life and would like to continue treatment for her mental health issues.

According to trial testimony, on May 13, Anthony McManaman and Kristeen Dickson had been staying at Gray's friend's house near 56th and Fremont streets when their teen daughter yelled that a woman was outside slashing the tires of their van.

McManaman ran outside first, where he said he got tackled from behind by Gray's brother, who held him down, before Gray stabbed him. He didn't know her name then, but identified the woman on trial as his attacker.

Dickson said she ran up to help free McManaman when Gray came at her with the knife and stabbed her twice on the side by her ribs.

In March, a jury found Gray guilty of two counts of second-degree assault and two counts of use of a deadly weapon.

At sentencing, Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Jeff Mathers asked the judge to take into consideration that Gray's acts had a long-term effect not only on the two people who she stabbed, but also on their teenage daughter, who witnessed it.

In the end, Lancaster County District Judge Kevin McManaman (who is not related to the victim) told Gray her past criminal record was extensive and the nature of her crimes were extremely violent.

"It was a heinous attack on two innocent individuals," he said. "It appears you were caught slashing the tires of this minivan that you may have thought belonged to someone else and then it became an attack when they came out to try and stop you."

Then, he sentenced Gray to 35 to 49 years on the assault and weapons charges and a separate charge of felony driving under suspension. She will have to serve roughly 17 years before she's eligible for parole.

