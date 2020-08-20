Judge sends Lincoln teen to prison for shooting from vehicle at carload of teens

"I'm angered by what appears to be the failing on the part of the state, specifically (the Department of Health and Human Services), to step in to this young man's life and provide some permanence," he said.

Preble said, despite numerous calls to a state hotline with concerns, the state deemed him to be in a safe environment, though relatives couldn't get him to school or to a doctor or dentist. HHS didn't take custody of him until October 2019.

But, Preble said, he was hopeful, too, because Hernandez has shown resilience and a positive attitude.

Hernandez told the judge he wouldn't make excuses.

"I know someone could've gotten hurt or worse," he said, offering an apology to those in the car he shot at and for putting those with him in a situation like that.

Hernandez said this is not what he wants his life to look like.

"I know I can do better," he said.

Hernandez pleaded no contest to attempted possession of a firearm during a felony.

In the end, Lancaster County District Judge Susan Strong said she didn't see him as a candidate for probation at this time and gave him four to eight years in prison.