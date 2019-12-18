Judge sends Lincoln man to prison in child sex assault case

A Lincoln judge sent a 29-year-old man to prison for 45 to 55 years Wednesday morning for having sex with an underage girl and sharing a video of it on Facebook.

Dovon C. Pugh, of Lincoln, pleaded no contest to first-degree sexual assault and generation of child pornography.

In October 2018, Facebook alerted the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children of a user sharing a video recording of a girl, who appeared to be a minor, having sex, a Lincoln police investigator said in an affidavit.

In January 2019, police talked with the 15-year-old girl, who said she had sex with a man whom she knew by a different name on Facebook, and then he sent her a video of it, the affidavit said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Police tracked the account back to Pugh and got a search warrant to review his Facebook conversations.

They also found that he had shared sexually explicit videos of the girl with another Facebook user three times, police said.

In March, police talked with Pugh, who denied knowing the girl was 15 and said he didn't remember having sex with her. But Facebook Messenger records showed the girl had told Pugh she was 15, the affidavit said. And they arrested him.