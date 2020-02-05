Judge sends Lincoln man to prison for shooting man to death while driving along North 14th Street

Wilson said he didn't know what else to do.

"I was afraid," he said.

Wilson said had they been farther down the road when Talbot attacked him, they could've been in a head-on crash "and a lot of people would've lost their lives that day."

He said he can't bring Talbot back.

"But I just hope that you guys can find it in your hearts to one day not be angry with me no more," Wilson said facing Talbot's family.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Eric Miller said "the problem with the whole self-defense claim is that in order to rely on that, it has to be immediately necessary to use force, let alone deadly force."

Talbot was unarmed.

"This never should have happened," Miller said.

He said there was absolutely no evidence that Wilson suffered any injury before turning around and firing at Talbot three times. As he was shot, Talbot called out Wilson's first name as he was trying to fall or jump from the car.

"That's the time when Mr. Wilson lined him up in the sights of the gun and tried to shoot him in the head," Miller said. "At that time there was no threat to him whatsoever. And that showed his intent."