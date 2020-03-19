Judge sends Lincoln man to prison for shooting man last August near 14th and E

A 25-year-old Lincoln man has been sentenced to 30 to 40 years in prison for shooting a man last August, leaving him with multiple gunshot wounds in a yard near 14th and E streets.
DaQuan "Quan" Love pleaded no contest to second-degree assault and an attempted possession of a firearm by a prohibited person as part of a plea deal with prosecutors.
Lancaster County District Court Judge Darla Ideus sentenced him Thursday.
In an affidavit for Love's arrest, police said shortly before 2:30 a.m. Aug. 4, they were called to the area of 14th and E streets about a shooting and found 30-year-old Antwan Gary of Lincoln with wounds to his abdomen and arm.
The bullets had caused extensive damage to his internal organs.
Investigators learned that there had been a fight earlier that night at Main Street Bar, 1325 O St., which led to the second, larger altercation at 14th and E. Police said after the fight ended, Love reached behind another man's back, came out with a weapon and started firing, knocking Gary to the ground.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or
lpilger@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSpilger
