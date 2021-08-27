 Skip to main content
Judge sends Lincoln man to prison for sex assault of 14-year-old girl
A 34-year-old Lincoln man has been sentenced to 25 to 30 years in prison for molesting a 14-year-old girl.

Anthony Baines

Anthony Baines

Anthony Baines pleaded no contest to first-degree sexual assault of a minor and will have to register as a sex offender for 25 years as part of Lancaster County District Judge Ryan Post's sentence.

Baines was arrested on the allegations a year ago.

In an affidavit for his arrest, Lincoln police said a teenage runaway accused Baines of having sexually inappropriate contact with her in a Lincoln home in 2019 when she was 14. Police said Baines admitted in an interview to having sexual contact with the girl.

