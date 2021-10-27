Judge sends Lincoln man to prison for fatal downtown shooting last year

A Lincoln man tearfully told Timothy Montgomery's family that he went out that night last year to enjoy himself for a friend's birthday, not to "kill somebody I genuinely had love for."

"I never wanted any of this to happen," Marcus Winston said.

A jury in August found him guilty of manslaughter and a gun charge for Montgomery's shooting death early March 15, 2020, outside Main Street bar.

Winston had claimed he was defending himself and his cousin, Nathaniel Love, from Montgomery, a trained boxer who was on top of Love punching him when Winston fired four shots, fatally wounding Montgomery and injuring Love from shrapnel.

"I still to this day don't understand how we got to this point," Winston said Wednesday, directing his comments before sentencing to Montgomery's friends and family. "I'm hurting just as bad as you guys are."

His attorney, John Ball, said Winston had been in fear for his life after a shooting at 14th and E streets in August 2019, where Winston's and Nathaniel Love's cousin, DaQuan Love, shot Montgomery's cousin, Antwan Gary, six times. Ball said a lie was going around that Winston had something to do with Gary's shooting.

Ball said Winston had nothing to do with it.