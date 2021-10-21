Judge sends Lincoln man to prison for breaking into home, sexually assaulting woman

A 33-year-old man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for breaking into a Lincoln woman's home last year and sexually assaulting her with her young child in a nearby bedroom.
A jury found Allen Busby guilty of first-degree assault and burglary at a trial in September.
At sentencing, he said he made no excuses for it.
"That night was a horrible mistake, your honor. It's not part of my character. I didn't take any kind of joy or pleasure in it."
At about 1 a.m. Oct. 25, 2020, Lincoln police were called to a home near 40th and A streets on a 28-year-old woman's report that she was hiding in her home after hearing a loud bang like someone was trying to break in.
She said Busby, whom she knew, had texted her saying that he hated her and was "on my way."
When police arrived, she ran to the officer, Busby chasing behind her until he saw the cruiser, according to police. She told them he had gotten in and physically and sexually assaulted her, with her 2-year-old child asleep in a nearby bedroom.
On Thursday, Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Chris Reid said he's prosecuted a number of sexual assault and domestic violence cases over his years in the office.
"But not with this level of violence of someone breaking into a house, the victim actively on the phone with dispatch trying to seek help when the sexual assault occurs," he said.
He said it gave him chills to hear the terror in the victim's voice on the 911 recording the moment Busby got into her home. And the terror, and also relief, when she was able to get away and run into the arms of Officer James Sedivy as he arrived.
"In those minutes, he (Busby) did something absolutely terrible to (the victim)," Reid said.
Defense attorney Randall Wertz said Busby admits his behavior that night was unacceptable, "and it will never be acceptable. And he will have to live with the repercussions for the rest of his life."
In the end, Lancaster County District Judge Kevin McManaman called it a violent offense motivated by frustration and desire to control another person by force.
"It was a very selfish act. It was invasive," he said. "The harm done to the victim is immense."
And McManaman sentenced Busby to 20 to 30 years in prison. He'll also have to register as a sex offender for 25 years.