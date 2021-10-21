Judge sends Lincoln man to prison for breaking into home, sexually assaulting woman

A 33-year-old man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for breaking into a Lincoln woman's home last year and sexually assaulting her with her young child in a nearby bedroom.

A jury found Allen Busby guilty of first-degree assault and burglary at a trial in September.

At sentencing, he said he made no excuses for it.

"That night was a horrible mistake, your honor. It's not part of my character. I didn't take any kind of joy or pleasure in it."

At about 1 a.m. Oct. 25, 2020, Lincoln police were called to a home near 40th and A streets on a 28-year-old woman's report that she was hiding in her home after hearing a loud bang like someone was trying to break in.

She said Busby, whom she knew, had texted her saying that he hated her and was "on my way."

When police arrived, she ran to the officer, Busby chasing behind her until he saw the cruiser, according to police. She told them he had gotten in and physically and sexually assaulted her, with her 2-year-old child asleep in a nearby bedroom.

On Thursday, Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Chris Reid said he's prosecuted a number of sexual assault and domestic violence cases over his years in the office.