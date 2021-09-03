Judge sends Lincoln man to jail for rollover crash that killed passenger

A Lincoln man went to jail Friday for a rollover crash on the north edge of town that killed a 28-year-old passenger who was thrown from his SUV.
Travis Loseman, 30, previously pleaded no contest to motor vehicle homicide in a deal with prosecutors, who reduced the charge from a felony to a misdemeanor.
The Nebraska State Patrol said on Oct. 23, 2020, Loseman had been driving a Ford Explorer west on Arbor Road near North 27th Street when he lost control and rolled multiple times, throwing Justin Stotts from the vehicle.
Stotts died at the scene.
Another passenger, Jared Landry of Lincoln, was injured.
Loseman, who had been driving on a suspended license, initially was arrested for felony motor vehicle homicide-DUI.
In January, he was released on a Community Corrections bond but ended up with a warrant out for his arrest in July for failing to follow through on treatment.
Deputy Lancaster County Public Defender George Dungan said his client feels incredibly remorseful for his actions.
"He takes this seriously and feels absolutely horrible about what happened to his friend," Dungan said.
He said Loseman knows it's something that can never be fixed and that he's going to have to live with for the rest of his life.
Dungan argued for probation, saying Loseman has been sober since the day of the crash and takes treatment seriously, despite calling it "BS" in a presentence interview with the probation office.
Loseman briefly thanked the judge for the opportunity to do treatment and get clean. It's helped a lot, he said.
Deputy County Attorney Erica Pruess asked the court to consider the impact Loseman's actions had on Stotts' family, especially the lasting effect on his two young sons.
She said it's clear that Loseman wasn't taking treatment seriously and hasn't been cooperating with Community Corrections for the past month.
"Ultimately, your honor, the state feels that if Mr. Loseman continues on the path that he has been with regard to his treatment, he's going to end up injuring himself and another person," Pruess said.
In the end, Lancaster County Court Judge Timothy Phillips said Loseman benefited from some "sloppy law enforcement work," which resulted in the deal, and he received the benefit of pre-trial release bond that he didn't follow through on.
At the time of the crash, he said, Loseman was driving after consuming, without a permit and his comments made it clear he thought counseling was a "joke."
"He has shown to the court that he is not amenable to supervision," Phillips said.
And the judge sentenced Loseman to a year in the county jail, minus credit for 97 days served, and a $1,000 fine.