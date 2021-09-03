Judge sends Lincoln man to jail for rollover crash that killed passenger

Dungan argued for probation, saying Loseman has been sober since the day of the crash and takes treatment seriously, despite calling it "BS" in a presentence interview with the probation office.

Loseman briefly thanked the judge for the opportunity to do treatment and get clean. It's helped a lot, he said.

Deputy County Attorney Erica Pruess asked the court to consider the impact Loseman's actions had on Stotts' family, especially the lasting effect on his two young sons.

She said it's clear that Loseman wasn't taking treatment seriously and hasn't been cooperating with Community Corrections for the past month.

"Ultimately, your honor, the state feels that if Mr. Loseman continues on the path that he has been with regard to his treatment, he's going to end up injuring himself and another person," Pruess said.

In the end, Lancaster County Court Judge Timothy Phillips said Loseman benefited from some "sloppy law enforcement work," which resulted in the deal, and he received the benefit of pre-trial release bond that he didn't follow through on.

At the time of the crash, he said, Loseman was driving after consuming, without a permit and his comments made it clear he thought counseling was a "joke."