 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Judge sends ex-Lincoln pizza driver to prison for sex assault
View Comments
editor's pick

Judge sends ex-Lincoln pizza driver to prison for sex assault

{{featured_button_text}}

A defiant former pizza deliveryman convicted of sexually assaulting a 20-year-old woman as she slept in her bed said he was innocent at his sentencing Thursday.

"I'm not sure how much more I can take of this," Alejandro Garcia Prado said before Lancaster County District Judge Kevin McManaman gave him 24 to 26 years in prison for it. 

Prado wanted a new trial and made it clear he'll appeal. 

Alejandro Prado

Alejandro Prado
Federal charge alleging former Catholic school principal produced child porn dismissed

His attorney, Nathan Sohriakoff, said Prado maintains he had been invited to the house and into the bed, and when he was asked to leave, he left. That's different than someone who proceeds past a no, he said.

"I know the testimony from the victim was markedly different," Sohriakoff said.

The woman told the jury she woke to the stranger touching her, and jurors found him guilty of first-degree sexual assault.

"The victim couldn't say no until it was already happening to her," Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Amy Goodro said, calling Prado an opportunist. 

Former Lincoln child care worker who molested preschoolers gets 100 years

She asked for the 50-year max, saying the statements Prado made and his criminal history, which includes four prior felony convictions, shows what kind of man he is. 

McManaman told Prado he hadn't taken any responsibility for this crime.

"The safety of the community is paramount in a case like this," he said. "It's just a major consideration and you've expressed no remorse at all."

Prado already has served 2½ years of the sentence.

Police arrested Prado in 2018 after the woman reported being sexually assaulted at her apartment in the early hours of March 10, according to court documents. 

Lincoln police investigators said Prado delivered a pizza to the woman's home early that night, asked if he could come back and join a party, then returned and let himself in. 

Later, as the woman was sleeping, she awoke to being sexually assaulted and ran out of the room, the investigator said.

Another woman who was also in the bedroom identified Prado as the suspect, police said.

Lincoln police investigating 2 unrelated robberies Wednesday
Sheriff's office ID's Lincoln man who died in Wednesday crash
Inmate who walked away from Lincoln prison arrested in Omaha

Latest missing persons cases in Nebraska

 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH: Multi-structure fire Sunday night

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News