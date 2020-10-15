Judge sends ex-Lincoln pizza driver to prison for sex assault

A defiant former pizza deliveryman convicted of sexually assaulting a 20-year-old woman as she slept in her bed said he was innocent at his sentencing Thursday.

"I'm not sure how much more I can take of this," Alejandro Garcia Prado said before Lancaster County District Judge Kevin McManaman gave him 24 to 26 years in prison for it.

Prado wanted a new trial and made it clear he'll appeal.

His attorney, Nathan Sohriakoff, said Prado maintains he had been invited to the house and into the bed, and when he was asked to leave, he left. That's different than someone who proceeds past a no, he said.

"I know the testimony from the victim was markedly different," Sohriakoff said.

The woman told the jury she woke to the stranger touching her, and jurors found him guilty of first-degree sexual assault.

"The victim couldn't say no until it was already happening to her," Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Amy Goodro said, calling Prado an opportunist.

She asked for the 50-year max, saying the statements Prado made and his criminal history, which includes four prior felony convictions, shows what kind of man he is.