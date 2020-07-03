Judge says wrongful death suit filed by family of man killed after dam collapse can move forward

At a hearing Jan. 27, Kozisek heard from both sides on the motion to dismiss before overruling them in late May and letting the case go on to discovery.

NPPD's attorneys, who are with the Nebraska Attorney General's Office, argued the claims arose out of snow or ice conditions, exceptions included under the Emergency Management Act, and they were carrying out emergency management activities.

But, the judge said, development of an adequate record is "critical to making such a determination and would be ill-advised at the pleading stage."

For instance, the act doesn't grant immunity for actions taken that are unrelated to emergency management, Kozisek said.

"Again, discovery will identify more specifically the activities taken and the manner in which they were performed," he wrote in his ruling.

Omaha attorney Mike Coyle is alleging NPPD and the Department of Natural Resources had failed to prevent the collapse, to mitigate the dangers and to properly operate, manage and control the dam prior to the snow and ice.

He said they also failed to properly inspect or test the dam, to properly warn Angel about the danger that it could fail and to adequately hire and train employees who worked there.