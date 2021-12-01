Judge says state of Nebraska owes State Patrol trooper who was fired, then reinstated, $10K

"Their credibility is shot. Their ability to testify in court is shot," he said. "I can sleep at night knowing I don't keep officers who are dishonest. Simple as that."

But McCoy took exception. He said while he applauded Bolduc's "commitment to serving the public by making sure his employees rise to the highest standards of honest and ethical behavior," a zero-tolerance rule goes against the explicit language of the collective bargaining agreement, which requires the punishment fit the misconduct.

The union asked that Black be reinstated with back pay, given that he had no other disciplinary actions in his career and in light of the state's "less-than-uniform enforcement" when it comes to dishonesty.

McCoy said: "The isolated dishonest act in this case was to give a trainee abysmal advice how to respond to dispatch without disclosing a violation of internal policy."

He said it was the trainee, not Black, who ultimately lied to the dispatcher, and there was no indication the State Patrol took any action against the other trooper.

McCoy said Black's career clearly demonstrated that he was deserving of redemption and that termination was too harsh of a penalty.

He said Black must be restored to his position and made whole.