Judge says state of Nebraska owes State Patrol trooper who was fired, then reinstated, $10K

A Lincoln judge has ruled that the Nebraska State Patrol owes $10,719 in retirement contributions to a trooper who was fired, then reinstated, for advising a trainee to make a false report to dispatch in 2017.
Dusty Black worked as a trooper from Dec. 2, 2002, until his firing May 15, 2018, which he appealed.
A year later, an arbitrator found that Black should be reinstated and "made whole." In November 2019, the opinion was affirmed by the court, and he went back to work on the Capitol security detail Jan. 2, 2020.
But making Black whole became trickier than just giving him his job back along with back pay. There was the matter of taxes that would have been held back and retirement-plan contributions, minus income he earned from other employers during the time he was fired.
The state ultimately paid him $27,030, and the matter appeared to be settled until February, when Black was told he wasn't on track to retire until Dec. 1, 2028.
"Effectively, Black now has to work an extra year," Lancaster County District Judge Susan Strong wrote in her recent seven-page decision.
Black and the State Law Enforcement Bargaining Council sought to find the state in contempt of the arbitrator's award. And Strong ultimately agreed.
But first, the backstory.
On Nov. 6, 2017, while working as a field training officer in the Omaha troop area, Black directed a fellow trooper he was training to tell dispatch that the driver they'd stopped, who had a suspended license, had parked the car and was waiting for a ride, when the driver already had been allowed to drive away.
The next day, Black confiscated marijuana during a stop and tossed it into a ditch rather than logging it into evidence.
Both violated Nebraska State Patrol policy and procedures. But it was the dishonesty charge that led to his termination, according to court records.
In the decision that followed, an arbitrator pointed to a 2009 Nebraska Supreme Court decision that overturned another arbitrator's decision that would have allowed a veteran trooper who joined the Ku Klux Klan to keep his job.
"The Nebraska Supreme Court said efficient law enforcement requires mutual respect, trust, and support," A. Ray McCoy wrote in Black's case in 2019.
He said Black had been put in a position of trust and "unquestionably violated that trust by engaging in unethical behavior that could call into question the credibility and trustworthiness of others employed by the Nebraska State Patrol."
During the investigation, State Patrol Col. John Bolduc went on record saying if he finds an officer has been dishonest even once, they no longer are fit to serve.
"Their credibility is shot. Their ability to testify in court is shot," he said. "I can sleep at night knowing I don't keep officers who are dishonest. Simple as that."
But McCoy took exception. He said while he applauded Bolduc's "commitment to serving the public by making sure his employees rise to the highest standards of honest and ethical behavior," a zero-tolerance rule goes against the explicit language of the collective bargaining agreement, which requires the punishment fit the misconduct.
The union asked that Black be reinstated with back pay, given that he had no other disciplinary actions in his career and in light of the state's "less-than-uniform enforcement" when it comes to dishonesty.
McCoy said: "The isolated dishonest act in this case was to give a trainee abysmal advice how to respond to dispatch without disclosing a violation of internal policy."
He said it was the trainee, not Black, who ultimately lied to the dispatcher, and there was no indication the State Patrol took any action against the other trooper.
McCoy said Black's career clearly demonstrated that he was deserving of redemption and that termination was too harsh of a penalty.
He said Black must be restored to his position and made whole.
Which led to the issue before Strong.
When the state determined the back pay to give Black, his retirement contribution wasn't withheld from the amount subtracted for outside income.
Troopers contribute 16% of their salary pretax to the Nebraska State Patrol Retirement System, which the State Patrol matches. Then, they're eligible for an annuity if they are at least 50 and contributed to retirement for at least 25 years.
The error in Black's case meant a shortfall of $10,719 for his retirement contribution and a year less of credit toward retirement, which the state wanted Black to pay. Black argued the state should pay.
Strong said the only way at this point for the state to make Black whole was to pay him additional compensation enough to withhold $10,719 pretax as a contribution to the retirement plan, which the State Patrol will then match. Then for Black to repay the State Patrol the compensation.
"There is not a perfect way to resolve this dispute. However, the state, as the party that violated the court's order to make Black whole, bears the responsibility to rectify this situation," the judge said in her order.
Black's attorney since has filed a motion seeking another $4,004 in attorney fees.
