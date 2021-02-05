Judge rules nurses can join lawsuit against CHI Health over OT for on-call pay

A federal judge has granted a motion that would potentially allow more nurses who worked at CHI Health hospitals in Nebraska and Iowa to join a lawsuit over on-call pay.

The move came in a 2019 case where seven nurses at CHI St. Elizabeth in Lincoln sued the hospital and its owner, CHI Health and now CommonSpirit Health, alleging they weren't properly paid time and a half for overtime when they went over 40 hours counting on-call hours.

The plaintiffs, represented by attorney Kathleen Neary, argued their evidence established that other hourly nurses at CHI hospitals also hadn't been compensated properly and should be allowed to join the suit.

CommonSpirit Health, in turn, argued against the conditional collective-action certification, which is similar to class-action certification, saying the move was inappropriate.

Their attorney pointed to a written policy that provides payment for on-call remote work as proof there was no uniform, unlawful policy to be addressed.

But in his recent order, U.S. District Judge Brian Buescher said the plaintiffs "presented evidence to substantiate their claims of being undercompensated for remote on-call work resulting in overtime despite the existence of the policy requiring them to be paid."