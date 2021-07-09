Judge rules against bars and lounges accused of violating DHMs, sets cases for arraignment

A Lincoln judge has ruled against a group of bars and lounges facing a total of 143 criminal charges for alleged violations of the city's mask mandates, rejecting the defense attorney's argument that forcing people to wear masks was akin to a Nazi war crime.

Attorney Chris Ferdico, who represents 13 Lincoln businesses and one individual with pending cases, argued at a hearing last month that masks were experimental by definition and that mask mandates, which force people to wear them, subjects individuals to human experimentation without their consent.

In a 12-page order this week, Lancaster County Court Judge Thomas Zimmerman said he didn't want to get into the weeds on the defendants' contentions.

"Suffice it to say that the Court does not agree that the requirement of informed consent applies to the use of face coverings, at least in this context," he said.

Zimmerman also rejected Ferdico's argument that the city's directed health measures, which have since expired, violated and were preempted by federal and state statutes.

