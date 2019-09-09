A judge has agreed to continue Joshua Keadle’s upcoming murder trial for the 2010 killing of a Peru State College student to January.
Tyler "Ty” Thomas of Omaha disappeared early Dec. 3, 2010, while walking back to campus from a party.
Her body was never found.
Keadle, 37, quickly was named as a person of interest and was said to have been the last person to see Thomas alive. Prosecutors didn’t charge him until 2017.
The case had been moved to Beatrice for a three-week trial set to start Sept. 16. At a hearing last week, Keadle’s attorney, Jeff Pickens of the Nebraska Commission on Public Advocacy, said he needed more time to prepare for trial.
Judge Rick Schreiner issued an order over the weekend continuing the trial to Jan. 27.