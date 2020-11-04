Judge recuses probation office from work on Boswell case after social media post

Boswell's attorney, Todd Lancaster, said someone posting something like this is a slap in the face to the hard-working professionals he's encountered working as probation officers in Nebraska.

"This person should've known better," he said after the hearing.

Now, a probation officer from another part of the state will prepare the report.

Johnson took another motion, asking her to limit victim-impact statements to Loofe's family members and to statements about the victim and the impact of the crime on her family, under advisement.

Lancaster's motion said characterizations and opinions about the crime, the defendant and the appropriate sentence have been limited in capital cases. He cited case law.

Guinan argued judges know what they can consider, regardless of what is included in the report.

A standard defense motion for a new trial, common in serious cases such as this where the state is seeking the death penalty, was delayed until later this month.

A three-judge panel hasn't yet been appointed for the mitigation and aggravation stage.