Judge recuses herself from Aubrey Trail’s sentencing panel

A district judge whose appointment to Aubrey Trail’s sentencing panel drew criticism because she drafted the state’s lethal injection protocols has agreed to recuse herself.
In a six-page order, Johnson County District Judge Julie Smith said the issue was "whether the appearance of impropriety” was such that she should recuse herself.
No actual bias or prejudice had been shown or even argued, she said.
At a hearing last month in Wilber, one of Trail’s attorneys, Joe Murray, made a reference to Sen. Ernie Chambers' pointed rebuke on the floor of the Legislature a day earlier that the “fix is in” for Trail to get a death sentence.
Murray said he understood that all judges had prior work histories, but asked Smith to step down given that hers was so recent and so specific to the death penalty.
Smith said one of her job duties as general counsel at the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services was to work on the protocol, but she "never politically advocated for or against the death penalty."
She worked for the prisons from June 2015 to May 2017, when Gov. Pete Ricketts appointed her a judge.
In her order Friday, Smith wrote that recusal wasn’t required under Nebraska’s Code of Judicial Conduct.
"That being said, life is the most valuable possession of a human being, and before taking it, the state should apply and follow the most scrupulous standards of fairness and uniformity,” the judge said.
Smith said she already had agreed not to take cases that relate to her work at the prison which arose within six months of leaving the prisons, May 5, 2017, after seeking an opinion from the Nebraska Judicial Ethics Committee.
Sydney Loofe’s murder took place six months and 10 days after her last day working for the prisons.
Smith said she consulted with the other two judges on the panel, Saline County District Judge Vicky Johnson and Cass County District Judge Michael A. Smith, no relation, before making her decision.
"Based upon the serious nature of the case as well as the short amount of time which elapsed between the promulgation of the execution protocol, the expiration of Judge Smith’s tenure at NDCS, and the offense dates in this case, the Honorable Julie D. Smith hereby recuses herself from this case for the purpose of avoiding the appearance of impropriety,” she said.
Last summer, Trail opted for a three-judge panel to consider evidence to decide whether prosecutors can prove an aggravating factor necessary for capital punishment after a Saline County jury quickly found him guilty of the first-degree murder of Loofe.
The Attorney General’s office is alleging the murder "manifested exceptional depravity by ordinary standards of morality and intelligence.”
On Jan. 2, Chief Justice Mike Heavican issued an order appointing the two judges, who had been selected at random, to serve on the panel with Johnson, the trial judge.
A day later, Murray filed the motion to recuse Smith.
On Thursday, Murray said: "We admire Judge Smith for making what we believe was the correct decision. It was unfortunate how it played out and under the circumstances was likely a difficult decision, but we respect her for coming to the conclusion that it was best to recuse herself."
Heavican hadn’t yet appointed another judge as of Thursday morning.
Trail and his co-defendant, Bailey Boswell, both were charged with killing Loofe, who went missing after going on a date with Boswell in November 2017.
Loofe's body later was found dismembered in rural Clay County.
Boswell is set to go to trial in March in Lexington.
Trail's aggravation and mitigation hearing is to start June 23 in Wilber.
Aubrey Trail is wheeled out of court after being found guilty of first-degree murder on July 10. Trail, who showed no emotion as the verdicts were read, was also found guilty of a second count of criminal conspiracy to commit murder.