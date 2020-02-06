Judge recuses herself from Aubrey Trail’s sentencing panel

"That being said, life is the most valuable possession of a human being, and before taking it, the state should apply and follow the most scrupulous standards of fairness and uniformity,” the judge said.

Smith said she already had agreed not to take cases that relate to her work at the prison which arose within six months of leaving the prisons, May 5, 2017, after seeking an opinion from the Nebraska Judicial Ethics Committee.

Sydney Loofe’s murder took place six months and 10 days after her last day working for the prisons.

Smith said she consulted with the other two judges on the panel, Saline County District Judge Vicky Johnson and Cass County District Judge Michael A. Smith, no relation, before making her decision.

"Based upon the serious nature of the case as well as the short amount of time which elapsed between the promulgation of the execution protocol, the expiration of Judge Smith’s tenure at NDCS, and the offense dates in this case, the Honorable Julie D. Smith hereby recuses herself from this case for the purpose of avoiding the appearance of impropriety,” she said.