Judge orders trial for ex-Husker accused of rape

But the next morning, LeGrone called and changed his story, Lopez said: "He reported that he lied and he had in fact engaged in physical sexual contact" with the woman.

LeGrone said Hunt told him the woman would be willing to have sex with both of them and that he asked her permission to join, to which he said she consented.

Cleland, who spoke with Hunt regarding the incident, said Wednesday Hunt also changed his story, telling police LeGrone had come into the room and asked the two if he could join.

The woman told investigators she was not aware of any such conversation, however, and that LeGrone had not asked her permission.

Through a subpoena, Lincoln Police obtained a statement given by Hunt to University of Nebraska-Lincoln officials during a Title IX investigation that said LeGrone had not said anything before coming into the bedroom and engaging in sex with the woman, Cleland later testified.

On cross-examination, Hughes asked Cleland if the woman reported being physically or verbally threatened by LeGrone or Hunt, or had she physically or verbally resisted either of them.

She had not, Cleland said.