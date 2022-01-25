 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Judge moves trial for teen accused of LPD officer's killing
Judge moves trial for teen accused of LPD officer's killing

  • Updated
A judge has agreed to move the trial out of Lancaster County for an 18-year-old accused of fatally shooting a longtime Lincoln Police officer in 2020. 

Felipe Vazquez's trial -- for the alleged first-degree murder of Police Investigator Mario Herrera, attempted assault on an officer, escape and gun charges -- now is set to start March 7 in Columbus. 

Felipe Vazquez

Felipe Vazquez

On Aug. 26, 2020, law enforcement went to Vazquez's family's home at 33rd and Vine streets looking for him on a second-degree assault charge in connection with Edward Varejcka's stabbing death five months earlier.

In court records, police said as members of the Metro Area Fugitive Task Force gathered outside, Vazquez, then-17, and Orion Ross, then-19, broke out a window in an escape attempt, with Vazquez allegedly firing shots at Herrera and other officers.

Mario Herrera

Mario Herrera

Herrera — who had been in plain clothes, not wearing a bulletproof vest and there, in part, to serve as a translator — was struck in the torso.

He underwent numerous surgeries but died of his injuries at a hospital in Omaha on Sept. 7, 2020.

After, the Lancaster County Attorney's Office upgraded Vazquez's charge to murder. 

In late October, his attorney, Nancy Peterson, filed a motion seeking a change of venue pointing to pretrial publicity that she argued would make it impossible for him to get a fair and impartial jury here. 

She pointed to prayer vigils, the escort of his body to Lincoln, his funeral at Pinnacle Bank Arena and the recent unveiling of the "Fallen Officer Memorial," which honors Herrera and others who have died in the line of duty, a short distance from the entrance of the courthouse as evidence Vazquez couldn't get a fair trial here. 

"Jurors will walk by that memorial and that picture of Officer Herrera every day as they are considering the fate of the young man accused of causing his death," she said. 

In an order late Monday, Lancaster County District Judge Andrew Jacobsen agreed to move the trial to Platte County, finding "that the pervasive publicity makes it impossible for Vazquez to receive a fair trial in Lancaster County, or even southeast Nebraska," under the U.S. Supreme Court standard.

He said Platte County District Judge Robert Steinke, who has announced his retirement starting Feb. 2, would make his courtroom available for the trial. 

Lancaster County will have to pay the costs associated with the trial, but the jurors will come from Platte County. The clerk of Platte County will draw 100 names for the jury panel. 

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

