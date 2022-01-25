Judge moves trial for teen accused of LPD officer's killing

She pointed to prayer vigils, the escort of his body to Lincoln, his funeral at Pinnacle Bank Arena and the recent unveiling of the "Fallen Officer Memorial," which honors Herrera and others who have died in the line of duty, a short distance from the entrance of the courthouse as evidence Vazquez couldn't get a fair trial here.

"Jurors will walk by that memorial and that picture of Officer Herrera every day as they are considering the fate of the young man accused of causing his death," she said.

In an order late Monday, Lancaster County District Judge Andrew Jacobsen agreed to move the trial to Platte County, finding "that the pervasive publicity makes it impossible for Vazquez to receive a fair trial in Lancaster County, or even southeast Nebraska," under the U.S. Supreme Court standard.

He said Platte County District Judge Robert Steinke, who has announced his retirement starting Feb. 2, would make his courtroom available for the trial.

Lancaster County will have to pay the costs associated with the trial, but the jurors will come from Platte County. The clerk of Platte County will draw 100 names for the jury panel.

