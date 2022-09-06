Judge lets sexual harassment case go forward on woman conductor's allegations against BNSF

A civil rights lawsuit filed by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission can go forward on a female train conductor’s claims she faced a barrage of sexual harassment on a near daily basis while working at BNSF Railway's Alliance railyard.

The EEOC filed the suit in Omaha last year seeking to correct unlawful practices based on sex to Rena Merker and other women who worked there.

In an order last week, U.S. District Judge Brian C. Buescher said Merker's case could proceed. But he dismissed the claim on behalf of other female employees, saying the EEOC "has proven itself unable to indicate the size of the group of female employees and to allege that they faced similar acts of discrimination."

To be successful, the judge said they had to show that the women suffered from the same conduct perpetrated by the same actors or group of actors in the same time frame.

In the lawsuit filed last year in Omaha, Senior Trial Attorney Lauren Johnston of the U.S. EEOC said from October 2011 through the filing of the lawsuit that Merker and others were subjected to sexual and derogatory comments and slurs about women, to the circulation of nude pictures, and to other sexual and hostile actions toward female employees.

She said from the outset of Merker's employment, male co-workers made comments to her about her body. A male conductor told her that several employees had voted that she had the "best ass out here." Another male co-worker asked if she always wore a coat to cover up her breasts, which he heard were "nice."

"Similar types of harassing comments based on sex have been made to Merker and other female employees almost daily throughout Merker’s employment from 2011 to the present," Johnston wrote then.

She said when Merker complained to supervisors after a male co-worker spread rumors that she was "sleeping around" on a work trip and had said working on the road was "not a woman's job," they laughed and said: "Welcome to the railroad."

She alleged they also failed to meaningfully address sexual graffiti that was perpetually present in its Alliance facility and on the locomotives.

"On one occasion, a male engineer told Merker he intentionally rubbed his penis on the locomotive phone and urinated on the toilet seat and walls of the locomotive bathroom because the female employee riding with him was trying to get him in trouble for sexual harassment," the attorney said in the lawsuit.

Johnston said Merker suffered from stress that led her to miss work and lose her hair. At one point, a doctor told her she may have to choose between her health and her job.

Merker first went to human resources about her concerns in July 2017, but when she said she would only communicate about it in writing and feared retaliation, nothing happened.

Six months later, she filed a charge of discrimination with the EEOC after a fake video camera was found above a unisex locomotive restroom with a sign that said, "for research purposes only," and when nothing was done at a training after a male employee made a joke comparing a thimble to another male co-worker's condom.

The BNSF investigation found no evidence of male employees harassing or discriminating against Merker or other female employees. The company had restrooms inspected for graffiti, briefed cab cleaners on removing it, and conducted training on its EEO policy.

But Johnston said things didn't get better. In August, Merker went to a supervisor after finding more sexual graffiti and hearing of an alleged sexual assault of a housekeeper by a male co-worker at a hotel where employees stayed between trips.

HR suggested she remove offensive graffiti herself.

Johnston said in July 2019, a framed picture of a man with his penis hanging out of his shorts was placed on a cabinet at one of the main exits of the Alliance building that all employees walked by daily.

"The sexually offensive comments, jokes, graffiti and other conduct toward Merker and similarly aggrieved women was unwelcome, intentional, severe, pervasive, and created a sexually hostile working environment," she said.

BNSF since has terminated her, allegedly over attendance issues.

The EEOC sought a temporary restraining order to reinstate Merker, which Buescher denied, and a permanent injunction to keep BNSF and its employees from engaging in sexual discrimination or harassment and to institute and carry out policies that "eradicate the effects of its past and present unlawful practices."

The judge hasn't yet ruled on that.

BNSF's attorney, Nichole Bogen, sought to dismiss the entire lawsuit, arguing that the conduct alleged, if true, would be inappropriate and should not occur in the workplace, but it did "not support the high standard necessary to state a plausible claim for sexual harassment under the well-established governing law."

"The EEOC fails to raise a plausible hostile work environment claim for Merker or any 'similarly aggrieved women,'” she argued.

She later specifically asked the judge to dismiss the other women who allegedly faced discrimination, saying: "Unlike private plaintiffs, the agency had the ability, and significant resources with which, to investigate the claims before filing the lawsuit. Moreover, the agency was obligated to do so."

In April, Buescher found that the EEOC had stated a plausible claim on Merker's behalf.

But, in his order last week, he said they had failed to allege similar acts of discrimination suffered by a group of aggrieved individuals, instead alleging a wide variety of discriminatory conduct with little overlap among various aggrieved individuals.

"It pleads harassment by unidentified harassers possibly numbering in the hundreds, rather than harassment by the same actors or group of actors," the judge wrote.