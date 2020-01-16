Judge: 'It's baffling that a 23-day-old infant could be so mistreated'

A judge Thursday sent a young Lincoln man to prison for 10 years for intentionally abusing his newborn son, leaving the boy with a skull fracture, brain bleed and a broken arm.

"It's baffling that a 23-day-old infant could be so mistreated," Lancaster County District Judge Kevin McManaman told Blas Casarez Jr., 23.

The infant had to be taken to the emergency room twice within a matter of hours, police said.

Defense attorney William Harris described Casarez as "a young man, new father, overwhelmed" when he caused his son's injuries and said Casarez regretted it.

"He feels worse than anyone about this. There's nothing he can do to make up for this drastic mistake," the attorney said.

Casarez told the judge he loves his kids. If he could go back in time and fix it he would, he said.

Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Jeff Mathers said he was hoping Casarez would offer some explanation.

"The only explanation is there is something fundamentally and morally missing or wrong about Mr. Casarez," he said.

Mathers said hopefully there's no long-term injuries to the child and the child no longer is with Casarez.