Judge: 'It's baffling that a 23-day-old infant could be so mistreated'

A judge Thursday sent a young Lincoln man to prison for 10 years for intentionally abusing his newborn son, leaving the boy with a skull fracture, brain bleed and a broken arm.
"It's baffling that a 23-day-old infant could be so mistreated," Lancaster County District Judge Kevin McManaman told Blas Casarez Jr., 23.
The infant had to be taken to the emergency room twice within a matter of hours, police said.
Defense attorney William Harris described Casarez as "a young man, new father, overwhelmed" when he caused his son's injuries and said Casarez regretted it.
"He feels worse than anyone about this. There's nothing he can do to make up for this drastic mistake," the attorney said.
Casarez told the judge he loves his kids. If he could go back in time and fix it he would, he said.
Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Jeff Mathers said he was hoping Casarez would offer some explanation.
"The only explanation is there is something fundamentally and morally missing or wrong about Mr. Casarez," he said.
Mathers said hopefully there's no long-term injuries to the child and the child no longer is with Casarez.
On Nov. 30, 2018, Casarez first went to Bryan East Campus around 8 p.m. saying he had dropped the baby during a bath, Lincoln police said in an affidavit for his arrest.
Hospital staff called police at 12:40 a.m. the next day when Casarez and his son returned. This time the boy had a skull fracture, brain bleed and a broken arm, which staff told police occurred after the first visit to the emergency room there.
His injuries were severe enough that doctors had the baby transferred to Children's Hospital in Omaha.
Casarez told police his son slipped from his arms during the first incident. In the second, he said he was playing with him and having him "fly" around the room when the infant's head hit the crib, the affidavit said.
When he continued to cry, Casarez said he pulled a blanket from under the baby out of frustration, and the baby fell 9 inches and broke his arm, police said.
McManaman said he didn't doubt Casarez was immature and frustrated. But the nature of the boy's injuries "tell a story that's vivid."
"I do consider that violence, not neglect or youthful immature activity," he said.
