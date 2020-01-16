You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Judge: 'It's baffling that a 23-day-old infant could be so mistreated'
View Comments
editor's pick

Judge: 'It's baffling that a 23-day-old infant could be so mistreated'

{{featured_button_text}}

A judge Thursday sent a young Lincoln man to prison for 10 years for intentionally abusing his newborn son, leaving the boy with a skull fracture, brain bleed and a broken arm.

"It's baffling that a 23-day-old infant could be so mistreated," Lancaster County District Judge Kevin McManaman told Blas Casarez Jr., 23.

The infant had to be taken to the emergency room twice within a matter of hours, police said.

Defense attorney William Harris described Casarez as "a young man, new father, overwhelmed" when he caused his son's injuries and said Casarez regretted it.

"He feels worse than anyone about this. There's nothing he can do to make up for this drastic mistake," the attorney said.

Casarez told the judge he loves his kids. If he could go back in time and fix it he would, he said.

Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Jeff Mathers said he was hoping Casarez would offer some explanation.

"The only explanation is there is something fundamentally and morally missing or wrong about Mr. Casarez," he said.

Mathers said hopefully there's no long-term injuries to the child and the child no longer is with Casarez.

On Nov. 30, 2018, Casarez first went to Bryan East Campus around 8 p.m. saying he had dropped the baby during a bath, Lincoln police said in an affidavit for his arrest.

Hospital staff called police at 12:40 a.m. the next day when Casarez and his son returned. This time the boy had a skull fracture, brain bleed and a broken arm, which staff told police occurred after the first visit to the emergency room there.

His injuries were severe enough that doctors had the baby transferred to Children's Hospital in Omaha.

Casarez told police his son slipped from his arms during the first incident. In the second, he said he was playing with him and having him "fly" around the room when the infant's head hit the crib, the affidavit said.

When he continued to cry, Casarez said he pulled a blanket from under the baby out of frustration, and the baby fell 9 inches and broke his arm, police said.

McManaman said he didn't doubt Casarez was immature and frustrated. But the nature of the boy's injuries "tell a story that's vivid."

"I do consider that violence, not neglect or youthful immature activity," he said.

Blas Casarez

Blas Casarez

 Courtesy photo

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

View Comments
0
0
0
0
7

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News