Judge hears arguments in civil case against sidelined Lincoln Police officer

The Lincoln Police officer who was removed from service last week after three people — including his wife — sought civil protection orders against him said at a Wednesday court hearing that his actions were justified when he tried to break into his former residence Sept. 11, but acknowledged he could have handled the situation differently.

Wayne "Jarvis" Wallage arrived at the north Lincoln house — which he still partially owns and where his wife still lives — at around 1 p.m. that afternoon and, according to his own testimony, tried to break through a garage entryway without ever knocking on the front door.

At a civil hearing Wednesday morning, making his first public comments on the protection orders, Wallage told Lancaster District Court Judge Robert Otte that he didn't believe anyone to be home, despite a van in the driveway.

A 19-year-old man who was one of two people in the house when Wallage began hammering at the door said he would have let the 51-year-old in had he simply knocked.

"There would have been no reason for me not to," the teen said.

Instead, Wallage, who had arrived in a U-Haul truck to gather his belongings amid a divorce from his wife of nearly six years, tried to force his way in.

A shouting match ensued between the police officer and the 19-year-old, according to testimony from each of them. A tenant who lived in the basement heard the commotion and described the incident as "terrifying" in a sworn statement. Wallage's wife, a 39-year-old woman who was not home at the time, called the police.

Then, last week, Otte granted civil protection orders against Wallage to all three residents, prohibiting the police officer from carrying a firearm and prompting the Police Department to pull Wallage from service.

Tara Gardner-Williams, Wallage's attorney, filed a subsequent motion to vacate the three protection orders, leading all four parties to a Lancaster County courtroom Wednesday morning, where Wallage's wife pleaded with Otte to keep the protection orders in place while his attorney cast doubt on their validity.

The series of events that led to last week's incident began July 13, when police first responded to the couple's home on North 16th Street when Wallage's wife called after her husband had broken down the same door.

Wallage said Wednesday he had done so because his wife had locked him out of their house amid an argument over how they planned to split their assets in their looming divorce.

In her testimony, the 39-year-old said she locked Wallage out "because he was trying to frame me for an assault."

Lincoln Police Officer Edward Simpson cited the woman for third-degree domestic assault for allegedly hitting her husband with a bladeless fan, according to the incident report stemming from the call.

But prosecutors have since dropped the assault charge against the woman. Deputy County Attorney Bruce Prenda said he could not comment on the dismissal, citing a state statute that prohibits authorities from acknowledging the existence of criminal cases after charges are dismissed.

Wallage filed for divorce less than two weeks after the July incident. In her affidavit seeking a protection order, his wife said she had asked Wallage for a divorce July 10 — three days before police were first called to their house — but that Wallage had refused to grant her one.

After the July incident, Wallage moved out of the house, which he and his wife bought together in May, according to county property records. On Wednesday, Wallage told the court he had sporadically retrieved items from the residence, which he was still able to access through its electronic locking system.

But when he arrived at the house Sept. 11 to pack the rest of his stuff, Wallage said, he discovered his wife had revoked his access to the locking system.

He didn't warn his wife he was coming, he said, because he didn't have to.

"I told her in an email that I didn't have to answer to her anymore because I had dealt with enough manipulation and abuse in our relationship that I didn't want to," Wallage said, his voice breaking.

Without access to the locks, Wallage began hammering — prompting the screaming match with the 19-year-old and striking "debilitating" fear in the downstairs tenant, she said, and providing grounds for the protection orders that have placed an indefinite pause on his policing career.

In her questioning, Gardner-Williams, the officer's attorney, seemed to cast doubt on whether the incident, which she acknowledged Wallage could have handled better, provided sufficient grounds for the protection orders.

"If Mr. Wallage didn't threaten you or touch you, why are you in fear of your safety?" she asked the 19-year-old man.

"Who just comes bashing down the door, right?" he responded. "Especially when you're just — no communication. Nothing whatsoever."

Wallage and his attorney each said they would accept a civil order though the couple's divorce case that bars him from entering the north Lincoln house — a less serious action that would return his right to carry a firearm.

His wife, though, asked Otte to keep the formal protection order in place.

The judge did not rule on the matter Wednesday. The attorneys will make closing arguments on the motion to vacate the orders in an off-the-record meeting next week.

Even if Otte vacates the orders, it's unclear whether Wallage will return to his normal duties at the Police Department, where he remains under internal investigation. Capt. Todd Kocian said that decision will be based on the internal investigation, separate from the court process.

A former sergeant at the Chadron Police Department and a 24-year veteran of law enforcement, Wallage joined the Lincoln Police Department in January.