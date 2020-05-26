Judge gives Lincoln man 3-year max for trying to lure boy into bushes

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 48-year-old Lincoln man who approached a 9-year-old boy riding his bike a year ago got three years in prison for it Tuesday and now must register as a sex offender.

Edward Fox pleaded guilty to first-offense child enticement.

Lancaster County District Judge Jodi Nelson sentenced him to the maximum she could on the charge, plus a year of post-release supervision.

On June 10, the boy told his father he was riding his bicycle in the alley near 34th and Q streets when a man on a scooter came up to him and asked him where his favorite hiding spot was.

When the boy said it was in the bushes, the man offered him money to go into the hiding spot with him.

The boy later told police when he said no, the stranger told him he had a lot of money. The boy rode away.

His father called police, who found that a neighbor's security camera had captured video of the suspect, which was posted to Crimestoppers.

Fox turned himself in, and, in the affidavit for his arrest, police said he admitted to having sexual attractions to children.

Mugshots from the county jail

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.