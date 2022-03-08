Judge gives Lincoln man 25-30 years for sexually assaulting, harboring missing teen

A Lincoln man Monday was sentenced to 25 to 30 years in prison for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl.

Jermaine Brown, 29, pleaded no contest to first-degree sexual assault.

Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Chris Reid said this wasn't a case where Brown was 20 and the victim was 14. He was twice her age.

Brown met the girl on a dating app where she said she was 20. But when they met in person, she said she was born in 2006 so he should've realized her age and stayed away. Instead, he kept harboring the girl, who had been reported missing, even after being shown the details on the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children's website.

Brown was arrested last July.

According to Lancaster County Sheriff's investigators, the girl's foster parents reported her missing July 2.

When searching the girl's Snapchat account, law enforcement found conversations between her and Brown that included talk of previous sexual encounters and a sexually explicit photo.

On July 13, investigators tracked Brown and the girl down to an apartment in Lincoln, arrested him and found the girl hiding in a closet.

During questioning at the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office, Brown admitted to having sex with the girl about 20 times, according to court records.

Brown said the girl said in her profile she was 20 and when they met she said she was 17. Then she said she was born in 2006, but denied it when he questioned her age.

By law, it is a crime to have sex with anyone 15 or younger, regardless if the person says they're older.

Lancaster County District Judge Ryan Post told Brown he knew that Brown essentially was saying that he had been lied to and didn't seek out a child for sex. But when the victim said she was born in 2006, at that point nothing else should've happened, but it did, the judge said.

In addition to the prison time, Brown also will have to register as a sex offender for 25 years.

