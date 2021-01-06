Judge gives former KLKN reporter prison time for sex offense

A judge Wednesday sentenced former Lincoln television reporter Zach Worthington to three years in prison, the most she could under his plea agreement.

"I just want to take the opportunity to make it clear that I do accept full responsibility for my actions that occurred that night back in 2018," Worthington, 25, told District Judge Darla Ideus in the virtual hearing held via Zoom.

He said he acknowledged the harm that he caused the woman, with whom he'd previously had a relationship, and he regretted it. Worthington said he was trying to move forward and grow as a person.

"I've learned a lot so far, and I'm ready to learn a lot more," he said. "I just want an opportunity to show that I can be a productive citizen."

In October, Worthington pleaded no contest to attempted second-degree sexual assault in exchange for the Lancaster County Attorney's Office reducing a first-degree charge.

At the plea hearing, Deputy County Attorney Jessica Murphy said the victim had gone to Worthington's apartment Oct. 1, 2018, had a few drinks and didn't feel comfortable driving home. There was no other furniture to sleep on, so she slept in his bed with him after telling him she didn't want to have sex.