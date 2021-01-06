 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Judge gives former KLKN reporter prison time for sex offense
View Comments

Judge gives former KLKN reporter prison time for sex offense

{{featured_button_text}}

A judge Wednesday sentenced former Lincoln television reporter Zach Worthington to three years in prison, the most she could under his plea agreement.

"I just want to take the opportunity to make it clear that I do accept full responsibility for my actions that occurred that night back in 2018," Worthington, 25, told District Judge Darla Ideus in the virtual hearing held via Zoom.

He said he acknowledged the harm that he caused the woman, with whom he'd previously had a relationship, and he regretted it. Worthington said he was trying to move forward and grow as a person.

"I've learned a lot so far, and I'm ready to learn a lot more," he said. "I just want an opportunity to show that I can be a productive citizen."

In October, Worthington pleaded no contest to attempted second-degree sexual assault in exchange for the Lancaster County Attorney's Office reducing a first-degree charge.

Former KLKN reporter found guilty of sexual assault charge

At the plea hearing, Deputy County Attorney Jessica Murphy said the victim had gone to Worthington's apartment Oct. 1, 2018, had a few drinks and didn't feel comfortable driving home. There was no other furniture to sleep on, so she slept in his bed with him after telling him she didn't want to have sex. 

The woman woke twice to find him taking off her clothes, then trying to have sex with her. Both times, she said no and went back to sleep. She said she awoke a third time to Worthington having sex with her while she slept. She immediately left. 

Zachery Worthington

Zachery Worthington

Afterward, Worthington sent her texts apologizing, saying he felt guilty and would never do it again.

"Mr. Worthington is sorry for what he has done," defense attorney Chad Wythers told Ideus at sentencing, arguing for probation.

Worthington, a former reporter for KLKN-TV, was college-educated with career aspirations and very little criminal history before this, he said. 

"All of that is now done because of the choice that he made. He understands that," Wythers said.

Worthington is a convicted felon now and has to register as a sex offender, he said.

Lincoln TV news reporter makes first court appearance on sexual assault

On the other side, Murphy argued incarceration was necessary because the crime caused great harm to the victim.

In a private statement to the judge, the woman detailed the serious and ongoing consequences she's had to endure as a result, Murphy said.

In the end, the judge told Worthington he had received the benefit of a favorable plea agreement. As initially charged, he could've faced up to 50 years.

Lincoln TV news reporter suspected in sexual assault arrested at morning police briefing

She said Worthington has made comments taking responsibility, but in November, he called it a "miscommunication regarding sex."

"This wasn't a miscommunication. It was in fact a sexual assault, and I agree with the state. I don't think probation is appropriate," Ideus said, sentencing him to three years.

Worthington shook his head.

He will have to serve a year and a half before he's discharged, then 18 months of post-release supervision.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH: Multi-structure fire Sunday night

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News