Judge finds probable cause to move Branched Oak Lake murder suspect's case to district court

  • Updated
Shooting Branched Oak Lake, 7.20

Law enforcement officials investigate a shooting on July 19 that left one man dead at Branched Oak Lake.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo

Cell tower records showed Taban Rik's phone headed in the direction of Branched Oak Lake shortly before Benjamin Case was shot and killed on his boat in an apparent drug robbery the night of July 19, the lead investigator said Tuesday. 

At a preliminary hearing, Lancaster County Sheriff's Deputy Jeremy Schwarz described how the phone records, security video and witness statements led them to connect Rik, who denied knowing Case, to the crime.

Taban Rik Mugshot

Taban Rik

Rik's iPhone was turned off at 11:24 p.m., the time of the shooting, he said.

But roughly two hours earlier, towers had him at the lake northwest of Lincoln and security cameras showed a car that's believed to be his red Toyota Camry leaving the marina, Schwarz said.

They tracked his phone from Lincoln, beginning at a movie theater downtown. Security video showed Rik from 10:05 p.m. to 10:27 p.m., when he left alone, heading out of town on Interstate 180 toward U.S. 34, Schwarz said.

"And then the cellphone no longer connects to the tower, the homicide occurs and then the phone reconnects with the tower at Northwest 56th and Highway 34," he said.

Benjamin Case

Benjamin Case

During that gap in time -- from 10:38 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. -- they had video surveillance showing one vehicle heading north over the dam toward the marina and one vehicle heading back toward Lincoln, Schwarz said. 

And in-car video cameras from law enforcement officers responding to the shooting captured a vehicle believed to be Rik's heading south on Nebraska 79, back toward Lincoln, he said.

Once Rik's phone was turned back on, they tracked it to Rik's apartment near 14th and Superior streets, then to a home near Folsom and West A where some friends were hanging out.

Schwarz said Rik had asked for wipes to clean up blood

Crime scene investigators later found blood, which contained Case's DNA, on the floorboard of Rik's car, he said.

But they haven't yet found the gun or Rik's iPhone. 

Schwarz said video showed Rik walking into the Target near 48th and R with the phone in his hand two days after the killing and walking out after buying a Nokia flip phone. 

Deputy Lancaster County Public Defender David Terrell argued the evidence presented wasn't enough. Video of the car didn't show the license plate and didn't show the driver clearly enough to see who was driving.

And he asked Schwarz about how his investigation began with an anonymous tipster pointing the sheriff's office toward Rik, a parolee who had been out of prison for less than four months before the shooting.

"It's possible also that a person could use Crime Stoppers to throw you off the trail, true?" Terrell asked. 

Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner identifies man shot and killed on boat at Branched Oak Lake July 19. 

"Absolutely," Schwarz said. "I think it gave us someone to focus on, knowing that we needed to keep our options open." 

In the end, County Court Judge Joseph Dalton found probable cause did exist and set Rik, 22, for arraignment next month on charges of first-degree murder and five other felonies.

Case, who was with four friends inside the boat's cabin before being shot, was 42.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

