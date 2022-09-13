Judge finds probable cause for murder charge against Lincoln teen in 2020 stabbing

A Lincoln police investigator in court Tuesday detailed the evidence that led prosecutors to add a first-degree murder charge and two weapons counts in the case against a 19-year-old for a fatal stabbing in the Clinton neighborhood more than two years ago.

Felipe Gonzalez Vazquez, of Lincoln, already is serving a life sentence for fatally shooting Lincoln Investigator Mario Herrera while trying to escape arrest in connection to Edward Varejcka's killing March 8, 2020.

At the time, Vazquez was wanted for second-degree assault for allegedly hitting Varejcka over the head with a TV, but not for his murder.

An autopsy determined Varejcka died of three stab wounds, any one of which alone was enough to kill him.

At Tuesday's hearing, the defense argued there wasn't sufficient evidence for the case to move forward on the charges.

Attorney Nancy Peterson said: "There's, I would say, almost nothing to corroborate that he (Vazquez) had this knife."

While Vazquez's fingerprints allegedly were found on the TV, they weren't on the knife, which had been tossed into the yard after the killing. And witnesses have given different information about who had thrown it, she argued.

"We have all kinds of conflicting stuff going on here," Peterson said.

Lincoln Police Investigator Matt Franken testified that at about 3:30 a.m. March 8, 2020, a 911 call sent officers to an apartment at 2222 Orchard St., where medics found Varejcka dead.

He said one witness told police four people had come into the apartment and said "run your pockets," street slang that they were being robbed. During the fight that followed, one said "kill him," and another (allegedly Vazquez) hit Varejcka over the head with a TV and got a knife from the kitchen and stabbed Varejcka.

But Franken admitted the witnesses had given conflicting information in interviews and that one, Makayla Fell, had "straight-up lied," claiming at first that strangers had gone into her apartment and eventually admitting she'd texted someone asking to go in to get her phone and keys.

Fell now is charged with being an accessory to the murder.

Franken said crime scene investigators found a kitchen knife from the apartment, with Varejcka's blood on the tip, which had been thrown outside the apartment building as the group left.

He said he originally believed, based on witness accounts, that another of the four, Marsalis Phillips, had thrown the knife, but he now believes it was Vazquez.

Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Eric Miller asked if it was a "work-in-progress" for investigators to determine who did what that day.

"We always knew that there was at least a robbery," Franken said.

One of the witnesses' phones had been taken.

He said he was of the opinion all four could have been charged under a felony murder theory because they all had been part of a robbery where someone was killed.

Franken said they had been part of a street gang, the No Name Demons, that since has been swept up under a series of federal indictments.

In the end, Lancaster County District Judge Jodi Nelson found probable cause for the charges to move forward.

A trial date hasn't been set in the case.

In May, Vazquez was sentenced to life in prison plus 129 years for Herrera's murder.

On Aug. 26, 2020, police had cornered Vazquez at his father's house at 33rd and Vine streets to arrest him on a warrant for felony assault in the Varejcka case when the then-17-year-old broke out a bedroom window and fired three shots from a stolen gun, fatally wounding Herrera and injuring a second officer from shrapnel.