A judge has found a 23-year-old Lincoln man not competent to stand trial for allegedly stabbing a man with a steak knife last year. 

In an order last week, Lancaster County Court Judge Joseph Dalton said the evidence presented to him at a competency review hearing July 29 showed Jaivon Phillips wasn't currently competent.

He said Lincoln Regional Center doctors who evaluated Phillips reached the opinion that there also was no substantial likelihood he would become competent in the foreseeable future, as required by statute to go forward with a criminal case. 

The judge gave the state 10 days to file a civil commitment or release Phillips.

As of Wednesday, Phillips remained at the Lancaster County jail. His criminal case has been dismissed and sealed.

Prosecutors charged him with felony assault after the incident June 8, 2018.

In court records, police said they were called to a mobile home park just south of 27th Street and Cornhusker Highway and found a 33-year-old with fresh wounds to his head and abdomen.

He said a man named "Jaivon" had stabbed him, police said in an affidavit for a search warrant.

Police found Phillips nearby covered in blood and carrying a steak knife and arrested him on suspicion of attempted murder. They described the assault as a random attack.

The victim suffered a lacerated spleen, punctured diaphragm and multiple cuts to his body and head. 

