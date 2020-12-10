Judge extends order delaying federal trials

Chief U.S. District Judge John Gerrard has extended a previous order delaying civil and criminal cases scheduled for a jury trial until Jan. 31, as a result of the current and anticipated spread of the COVID-19 virus in Nebraska.

An earlier order in March set a Dec. 1 date.

Among the cases pushed back by the order was the murder trial involving Jessica Brandon's killing during a home-invasion robbery in Lincoln in 2018.

The jury trial of Tawhyne Patterson Sr., Damon Williams and Dante D. Williams had been set to start Jan. 19, but it now is set to start three weeks later on Feb. 9.

In his order, Gerrard said: "The local and national emergency occasioned by the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic is ongoing and while case numbers have improved somewhat in Nebraska since a mid-November peak, they still remain exceptionally high."

Higher, in fact, than they were when he issued his earlier order, he noted.

"Many public officials are cautioning that the situation may worsen in coming weeks," he said, "when a post-Thanksgiving surge in infection rates is exacerbated by a post-Christmas surge."