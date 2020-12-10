 Skip to main content
Judge extends order delaying federal trials
Judge extends order delaying federal trials

Chief U.S. District Judge John Gerrard has extended a previous order delaying civil and criminal cases scheduled for a jury trial until Jan. 31, as a result of the current and anticipated spread of the COVID-19 virus in Nebraska.

An earlier order in March set a Dec. 1 date.

Among the cases pushed back by the order was the murder trial involving Jessica Brandon's killing during a home-invasion robbery in Lincoln in 2018. 

Trial delayed for men accused of killing Lincoln woman Jessica Brandon

The jury trial of Tawhyne Patterson Sr., Damon Williams and Dante D. Williams had been set to start Jan. 19, but it now is set to start three weeks later on Feb. 9. 

In his order, Gerrard said: "The local and national emergency occasioned by the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic is ongoing and while case numbers have improved somewhat in Nebraska since a mid-November peak, they still remain exceptionally high."

Higher, in fact, than they were when he issued his earlier order, he noted.

Lancaster County begins first jury trial since pandemic sent cases online

"Many public officials are cautioning that the situation may worsen in coming weeks," he said, "when a post-Thanksgiving surge in infection rates is exacerbated by a post-Christmas surge."

Earlier, Gerrard pointed to "the court's inability to safely call and retain an adequate cross-section of jurors" and the availability of clients, counsel and court staff to be present in the courtroom.

"The ends of justice served by continuing all criminal proceedings outweigh the best interests of the public and any defendant's right to a speedy trial," he said in the earlier order.

If you want to go to the courthouse next month, wear a mask
