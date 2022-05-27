Judge dismisses wrongful death suit against Nebraska Department of Natural Resources over dam collapse

A district judge has dismissed a wrongful death lawsuit brought by the widow of a 71-year-old Niobrara man who disappeared and is presumed dead following the Spencer Dam collapse in 2019.

Kenny Angel's wife, Linda Angel, sued the Nebraska Public Power District and the Nebraska Department of Natural Resources later that same year, alleging the state agencies were to blame for the catastrophic flooding that led to his death.

NPPD owned the 92-year-old dam and, along with the Department of Natural Resources, was responsible for its operation and maintenance.

Earlier this year, NPPD reached a $2.5 million settlement with the family, leading to that agency's dismissal from the case.

At a hearing in April, Holt County District Judge Mark Kozisek considered a motion by the Nebraska Department of Natural Resources seeking to rule in its favor. The state argued it was immune from suit under the Safety of Dams and Reservoirs Act, that the state tort claims act barred the action and that Angel's family hadn't established its negligence.

The dam's failure March 14, 2019, sent a torrent of water and ice downstream, sweeping away homes and washing out farmland in its path.

Kenny Angel lived just downstream from the dam and is believed to have drowned when floodwaters washed away his home and business.

His body never was found, but in June 2019 a judge declared him dead.

In his order last week, Kozisek said the Safety of Dams and Reservoirs Act "places a significant hurdle in the plaintiff's path to recovery of damages from the DNR."

He said the Legislature has granted immunity to the Department of Natural Resources except in very limited circumstances.

"Paraphrased, simplifying and distilling to its essence in this proceeding, (Nebraska State Statute) 46-1636 provides: No suit may be brought against the DNR for damages associated with failure to a dam caused by: 1. the DNR's control and regulation of the dam, or 2. measures taken by the DNR to protect the public against dam failure, except for: a. the DNR's negligent acts in assuming control of a dam during an emergency, or 3. the DNR's failure to act."

Omaha attorney Mike Coyle alleged the Department of Natural Resources had failed to properly classify the hazard potential of the dam and that additional negligent acts flowed from the erroneous classification up to and immediately following the Spencer Dam's failure.

He alleged the department erred 30 years earlier by classifying the dam as a "significant hazard potential" and not a "high hazard potential," which would have required the agency to take actions it never took.

Kozisek said the plaintiffs were focusing on what the agency did or didn't do before and after the dam failure, not during the emergency. And it all hinged on whether the department had assumed control of the dam during an emergency, he said, adding there was no evidence that was the case.

"The undisputed evidence shows that the DNR was not aware of the potential breach of the Spencer Dam until after it had failed; it was never notified of the problems until the breach had occurred," he wrote.

Kozisek said the grant of immunity hasn't been limited to certain types of claims but applies to any action brought for the recovery of damages caused by a total failure of a dam caused by the agency's control and regulation of the dam.

And he dismissed the case.

It wasn't immediately clear if Angel's family would appeal the ruling.

In a report released in April 2020, the Association of State Dam Safety Officials said the dam had a history of unaddressed ice issues and had no formal emergency plan because regulators wrongly assumed that no one would die if it failed.

It meant that Kenny Angel didn't get a notification that the dam might fail until just minutes before it did.

The independent panel that investigated the failure also concluded that the regulator and owner were not fully aware the dam had failed and been damaged by ice flows in the ’60s and said a more thorough examination of the earlier events may have led to mitigation of the ice risk.

However, the panel ultimately concluded there was nothing the dam's operators could have done in the early morning of March 14, 2019, to prevent Spencer Dam from failing after unusually intense snow and rain created a raging flood on the Niobrara River in rural northern Nebraska.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger

