Judge dismisses Nebraska lawsuit filed by ex-prisoner sexually abused by guard

He alleged he was placed in segregation for about 30 days, that guards were instructed not to speak to or acknowledge him and his contact with others was limited after he made the report.

But, in the final order in the case, Douglas County District Judge Michael Coffey said the case couldn't go forward against the warden because he didn't participate in the interview after the assault, tell the investigator what to say or ever talk to the inmate regarding the incident.

Likewise, he said, it couldn't go forward against the investigator because the inmate already was in protective custody when he began his investigation and wasn't involved in the decision to put him there.

The Omaha prison only had one special housing unit for all types of restrictive housing situations and the plaintiff had been placed there for his protection, the judge said.

Coffey said the inmate's placement was done per prison policy to keep him safe and facilitate the on-going investigation; and there was no evidence he was denied meals, medical care, mail, showers or phone contact with family.

In an email this week, Omaha attorney David Lopez, formerly of the Nebraska Attorney General's Office, said their case never disputed or minimized the assault.