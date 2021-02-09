 Skip to main content
Judge dismisses Lincoln teen's murder charge in fatal stabbing on prosecutor's motion
Judge dismisses Lincoln teen's murder charge in fatal stabbing on prosecutor's motion

At the prosecutor's request, a Lancaster County District Court judge Tuesday dismissed a second-degree murder charge against a 16-year-old Lincoln boy in a fatal stabbing last year.

Marsalis Phillips had been nearing an April date for the killing of 36-year-old Edward Varejcka at an apartment in the Clinton neighborhood on March 8, 2020.

Phillips was 15 when prosecutors charged him.

At a hearing held by video Tuesday, Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Eric Miller said he would be filing a motion to dismiss the murder charge and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.

By mid-afternoon, District Judge Robert Otte has signed an order dismissing the case. 

Lincoln Police originally had said at least three people went into an apartment near 22nd and Orchard streets sometime before 3:30 a.m. March 8. A fight broke out, and one of the intruders stabbed Varejcka in the torso several times and a TV was thrown at him. 

Police arrived to find a friend performing CPR on Varejcka. Officers took over until rescue workers arrived but were unable to save him.

Crime scene investigators found a kitchen knife from the apartment, the suspected murder weapon, thrown outside the apartment complex as the intruders left, according to court records.

Defense attorneys Sandy Pollack and Heather Colton said throughout their work they determined that there was no physical evidence linking Phillips to the stabbing.

"Over the course of the past year and the hundreds of hours of attorney time devoted to the defense, it became clear that Marsalis did not cause the death of Mr. Varejcka,” Pollack said in an email.

He said they were pleased that the County Attorney’s Office "continued to reevaluate the charges against Marsalis and came to the same conclusion that we did … that there was insufficient evidence to continue with the prosecution.”

Pollack said Phillips was in the process of being released from custody Tuesday and will return to his home.

"He looks forward to resuming a normal life of school and spending time with friends and family,” the attorney said.

Chief Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Bruce Prenda said he was "unable to comment on the motion at this time."

Three other suspects — Krysean Reynolds, Makayla Fell and Felipe Vazquez — are charged relating to the case. Reynolds and Fell are accused of being accessories, and Vazquez is accused of second-degree assault. 

Their cases are pending.

