Judge dismisses Lincoln teen's murder charge in fatal stabbing on prosecutor's motion

Defense attorneys Sandy Pollack and Heather Colton said throughout their work they determined that there was no physical evidence linking Phillips to the stabbing.

"Over the course of the past year and the hundreds of hours of attorney time devoted to the defense, it became clear that Marsalis did not cause the death of Mr. Varejcka,” Pollack said in an email.

He said they were pleased that the County Attorney’s Office "continued to reevaluate the charges against Marsalis and came to the same conclusion that we did … that there was insufficient evidence to continue with the prosecution.”

Pollack said Phillips was in the process of being released from custody Tuesday and will return to his home.

"He looks forward to resuming a normal life of school and spending time with friends and family,” the attorney said.

Chief Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Bruce Prenda said he was "unable to comment on the motion at this time."

Three other suspects — Krysean Reynolds, Makayla Fell and Felipe Vazquez — are charged relating to the case. Reynolds and Fell are accused of being accessories, and Vazquez is accused of second-degree assault.

Their cases are pending.

